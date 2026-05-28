What Keyonte George's Extension With Utah Jazz Could Look Like

The Utah Jazz have two key cornerstones of their future who are due for a new contract later this summer.

The first is their center and defensive anchor, Walker Kessler, who's slated to hit restricted free agency after not coming to an agreement with the Jazz before the 2025-26 season, but is almost certain to hash out a new and lucrative deal to cement his future with the team in a few weeks’ time.

The second is their budding offensive star in the backcourt, Keyonte George, who, after an electric third season in Utah, is officially eligible for a rookie-scale extension this summer. And based on the way he played this past year, he's more than worthy of getting a new contract to come his way.

The big question around George relies upon exactly how much he'll be worth on that next deal. The Jazz are certain to be emptying their pockets with a considerably large contract, but the exact number for what his total and annual value might be still remains up in the air.

Let's break down our own rough estimate for just how much George might be netting on his upcoming second contract:

Surveying the Guard Market

An easy, yet imperfect way to judge how much George could be worth on his next contract is by looking around the market to see what some of the other similarly-rated guards are getting paid on their respective contracts.

In the case of George, his value feels fairly rated right around the top 20 highest-paid guards in the NBA. According to Spotrac, the 20th-highest paid guard in the NBA for the 2027 season is Derrick White of the Boston Celtics. He'll be making $32.5 million in that year alone.

That's right around the top names at the position who have been recent All-Star selections or around those types of discussions, and keeps him within the mix as one of the better starting guards in the NBA with All-Star potential.

George Is Worth the Investment

When looking at his numbers from last season, even when on a tanking Jazz roster, his stats really jump off the page.

He played 54 games with career-highs across the board, averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field, and leading this offense as their primary point guard and floor general.

Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There is room for improvement in his game, no doubt. Defensively, he still needs to take a few steps forward, and the same can be said about his turnover numbers to really unlock his full potential in the Jazz's backcourt.

But even when factoring in those necessary improvements, paying him as a top-20 guard is more than a fair valuation for what he brings to the table. And it also bakes in the trust that he can soon make those strides in the next few seasons.

Predicted Extension Value: $165.7M/5Y

This feels like a right (and fair) number for George's next deal. $165 million across five years would make for the third-highest paid contract in Jazz franchise history, only behind Rudy Gobert and Lauri Markkanen's previous extensions which reached over $200 million in total.

In this scenario, the Jazz could structure George's deal to start at $30 million annually in 2027-28, with a 5% raise each season for the length of the contract.

His final season of the deal would hit in 2031-32 at $36.4 million when he's 28 years old, and would average out to just over $33 million a year.

That would effectively slot him in as the 23rd-highest paid guard in two seasons' time once the extension officially hits, but also accounts for his gradual and expected progression over the half-decade he'll be signed under contract.

It's a nice bump in pay for George, but one that doesn't completely rinse the Jazz's pockets.

The Cost of Adding George's Deal to the Payroll

While a fair contract, signing George to such a deal certainly does lock up a ton of money in the Jazz's top four players.

When including Kessler's incoming deal that could also be upwards of $30 million annually, along with the $45 million-plus per season due for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, that'll be at least $150 million combined across just four players in the 2027-28 season.

While expensive, the Jazz can be confident in this core as one that can do some real damage for the foreseeable future–– and one that needs George to truly be at its best on both ends.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) waits for play to resume during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It provides a nice dose of upside offensively and defensively, along with each of those four being in some of the best years of their careers without worry of regression ensuing through the length of those hefty contracts.

Considering those four of George, Markkanen, Jackson, and Kessler have yet to play a single minute on the floor together, there is a bit of projection needed to envision their fit as one that will ultimately be successful.

But on paper, that core does seem like it can be a real threat in the West for years to come alongside two other young studs in Ace Bailey and the incoming number-two overall pick.

So even while the price on George is sure to be a steep one, the Jazz shouldn't hesitate to ink his name to a new deal as soon as this summer.

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