Utah Jazz Make Significant Shakeup in G League Front Office

The Utah Jazz have made a notable change in the front office.

But instead of the change being in their main front office structure, it was within their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

According to HoopsHype's Brett Siegel, the Jazz will be naming Shane Fenske as their next general manager for the Stars.

"The Utah Jazz will name Shane Fenske as general manager of their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, league sources told HoopsHype. Fenske is also Utah’s assistant general manager. Previously, the Yale graduate worked for the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. "

Jazz Naming Shane Fenske as Next G League GM

Fenske has been in Utah since 2023 after starting off as Vice President of Basketball Analytics and Insights for the first year of his tenure, to then being elevated to their assistant general manager the following season.

Fenske has some notable connections within this Jazz leadership because of his past history onboard with the Celtics with guys like Danny and Austin Ainge, and even head coach Will Hardy.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Before coming to Utah in 2023, he had spent his last six years with the Celtics, most notably as their Basketball Operations and Salary Cap Analyst.

Clearly, the Jazz have liked what they've seen out of Fenske through his short time in Utah, and now allows him to keep spreading his wings within a eye-catching front office role, making roster decisions for the Stars and perhaps finding a few developmental players that could see quality growth in the G League.

It seems like he'll be retaining that role as the Jazz's assistant general manager, but will also be inheriting further duties with the Stars as one of their lead decision-makers in the building.

The decision to switch up the organizational structure of last year's Stars front office, with Katie Benzan being the one claiming the general manager role during the 2025 offseason in combination with her role on the Jazz's scouting staff.

Benzan became the youngest active general manager in the G League and the youngest female general manager in league history at 27 years old. A major accomplishment for the Jazz executive.

But now, it seems as if Benzan will be moving on from the organization, according to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, who confirmed Siegel's initial report of Fenske's promotion. As to where her next opportunity might be, remains to be seen.

Can confirm @MikeAScotto’s report that Shane Fenske is taking over as GM of the @slcstars.



He’s been with the @utahjazz FO for several years.



Former GM Katie Benzan is leaving the organization. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 23, 2026

This swap now marks the fourth change to the Stars' GM ranks since 2021. Before Benzan, it was Marquis Newman who was in that role for three seasons, while Bart Taylor was the name to come before him for one season for the 2021-22 season.

Last season for the Stars wasn't exactly their best, considering they finished with an overall record of 14-22 by the end of the year, led by former Jazz assistant Rick Higgins in his first year as their head coach.

More changes to the Stars' staff could be in store in the near future. But this is the first domino to fall.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!