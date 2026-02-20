Jazz Announce Lauri Markkanen Injury News vs Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz could be without some notable star power in their first post-All-Star break matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to a new injury report update from the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen has been downgraded from available to questionable with an illness.

Markkanen effectively joins an injury report for the Jazz that's loaded with a handful of notable names set to miss out on the action.

Keyonte George has already been ruled out due to an ankle sprain, Jusuf Nurkic has a nose injury that will keep him out for the road trip to Memphis, and of course, Jaren Jackson Jr. is now set to miss extended time following his surgery on his left knee.

Lauri Markkanen May Miss Game vs. Memphis?

Markkanen had missed several games earlier in the season due to an illness, missing seven straight games through the month of January for his longest absence of the season, and thus took a major hit to the Jazz's offense entirely. The Jazz went 1-6 through that stretch they were without Markkanen, and have only won one game without him in the lineup all season.

Markkanen has put together career numbers throughout the extent of this season for when he's been on the floor, despite not being named to his second All-Star selection, averaging a career-high 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.3% from three.

Therefore, without four of their five typical starters, which could include their three best players in George, Markkanen, and Jackson Jr., it's easy to see how the action for the night could be difficult for the Jazz to take on.

Of course, that turnout is still dependent on the Jazz forward being officially downgraded before tip-off. But nonetheless, even if Markkanen does play, he could be on a minutes restriction similar to how he played leading up to the extended break.

If Markkanen doesn't wind up starting, that would open the door for the Jazz to run an extremely young group out for their starting five.

In reality, if a five-man unit of Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski were to be rolled out by Will Hardy, it'd be far from surprising; and would thus leave Utah to be starting five of the six youngest players on the roster entirely.

There's also a chance that veteran Svi Mykhailiuk could start to fill out as a connecting piece on the wing, as he has for 41 games this season. But considering he's also been deemed a DNP due to the coach's decision in three of his last four chances to play, to see the Jazz go another direction would also add up.

However, as the Grizzlies enter the night brutally injured themselves––highlighted by absences for Ja Morant, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey––it'll be a night that both teams will be hobbled, and for the Jazz, even more so if forced without Markkanen.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Grizzlies lands at 5 p.m. MT, where Markkanen's official gameday status will be made clearer closer to then.