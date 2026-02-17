Predicting Utah Jazz's Starting Lineup After All-Star Break

The Utah Jazz have just 26 games left on their regular season calendar before wrapping up their 82-game slate, and they'll be forced to make some notable starting lineup adjustments for what matchups remain on their schedule.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. now out for the rest of the year due to with season-ending knee surgery, the Jazz's frontcourt will look a little different than it did in their short span before the break.

There's also a chance Utah might also expand on the minutes for a few young players in their rotation to develop their budding talent in the final few weeks, which could create another change within their starting five as well.

With that in mind, let's take a crack at what the Jazz's primary starting lineup will be following the All-Star break, that kicks off for Utah on Friday on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

PG: Keyonte George

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Keyonte George missed the last few games leading up to All-Star Weekend with an ankle sprain, but now has a week to recover from the injury, and should be in line to start at his usual point guard spot coming out of the extended break.

Don't be surprised if the Jazz begin to rest George a bit more often following the All-Star break compared to how the first half of his season has fared. But until further notice, he'll be starting at the one-to-continue his career-best campaign.

SG: Ace Bailey

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Svi Mykhailiuk was a primary name holding down the other half of the backcourt to Keyonte George for most of the season, but in recent weeks, Will Hardy has started to inch Ace Bailey in as the Jazz's starting shooting guard; a trend that should continue once we move past the All-Star break.

Not only will the Jazz continue to lean on Bailey in the backcourt next to George, but they'll likely be entrusting him with a few more shot opportunities throughout the final stretch of the season. In the past five games, the fifth-overall pick has averaged 15.0 shots a game, shooting 42.7% from the field; a large difference from his season average of 10.5 shots a night.

SF: Cody Williams

Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) leaps toward the basket ahead of Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Without Jaren Jackson Jr. in the lineup, the Jazz will now be able to elevate Cody Williams back into the starting lineup that he had been settling into prior to the team's deadline splash. Williams started every game that he was healthy from January 8th to February 5th, and now has a clear route back into his previous role while the two-time All-Star rehabbed from knee surgery.

In the 2026 calendar year, Williams has begun to turn a corner in his development as well. He's averaging 8.4 points a game on 54.3% shooting from the field, while showing increased flashes on the defensive end. Part of that is thanks to the increased share of minutes and opportunities he's gotten in the process, and should continue to get over the coming weeks.

PF: Lauri Markkanen

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Will Lauri Markkanen play every one of the Jazz's 26 games past the All-Star break? Probably not. Will he be playing in every fourth quarter in the games left on the calendar? Definitely not. But for as long as Markkanen is healthy, he'll at least be making some appearances on the floor to close out the year, especially as the league will be keeping a close watch on Will Hardy's rotation decisions.

Markkanen's been on track for a career-best year this season, despite not being selected to the All-Star team, averaging a career-high 26.7 points, paired with 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists a night on 47.8% shooting.

C: Kyle Filipowski

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) and guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There will be nights that the Jazz start Jusuf Nurkic over their second-year big man, Kyle Filipowski. But in games where Utah will inevitably rest their veteran in the middle––considering Nurkic has been active in just half of the Jazz's games throughout the new year––Filipowski will become the name that fills in for his role as the five.

Filipowski hasn't made the big jump that was expected of him coming into the year. But now, he'll get a nice bump in minutes as the Jazz will be forced to go without Jackson Jr. for the remainder of the season, thus providing the sophomore big man a chance to take advantage of that expanded opportunity and cement his spot on next year's roster.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!