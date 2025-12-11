It looks like the Detroit Pistons might not be looking to make a blockbuster trade this season amid their recent surge up the Eastern Conference, which puts a bit of a damper on any discussions centering around the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen despite lingering buzz.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein during a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, "early noise" indicates that the Pistons are holding off from making a splashy trade at the deadline, and will look to operate a bit safer.

"The early rumbles you hear about the Pistons are that they still want to operate more safely," Stein said. "Now, it's still early. The trade deadline is almost two months away. We'll see where the Pistons are come February. But the early noise about the Pistons has been that they don't want to go out and make some splashy trade."

"The early noise about the Pistons has been that they don't want to go out and make some splashy trade"@TheSteinLine tells @talkhoops that he's been hearing the Pistons might stand pat instead of going star hunting at the deadline



Whole show here: 🔽https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/WmhJJhni3l — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 10, 2025

Stein didn't reference the Jazz to being a partner for said "splashy move," but inevitably, the Pistons holding their cards this deadline would take them out of any sweepstakes for Markkanen, in the event he were for sale at this year's deadline.

Pistons Not a Trade Fit for Lauri Markkanen?

The Pistons, among many rumored trade fits for Markkanen, present one of the more realistic options on the table—factoring in their cap space to take on his hefty contract, the future assets on board that may entice the Utah front office, and as of this year, have a competitive core to support a win-now trade like this would be.

But, it might be a fit that doesn't amount to much. With signs pointing towards the Pistons being content with their core, and the Jazz yet to show any indication that Markkanen's on track to be moved this deadline, the traction for a trade might not be as strong as those on the outside would indicate.

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) and forward Lauri Markkanen (23) while driving to the basket in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

And the truth is, that until the Jazz get an offer across the desk from Austin Ainge that's both rich and too good to pass up— despite national headlines— it's hard to envision Markkanen residing anywhere but Salt Lake City.

Markkanen's been vocal about his affection for Utah, as have the Jazz front office, having their franchise star sold for the long haul of the rebuild. He's got a long-term contract, has shown zero signs of slowing down, and with the young core that this front office is building, can be a complementary fit to virtually any lineup Will Hardy throws out in the future.

Of course, there's tons of time before the trade deadline officially arrives, and anything is possible in the NBA. However, at this point, Markkanen is here to stay in Utah, and for the Pistons, they might just keep looking to build onto their recent success with their talent in-house.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!