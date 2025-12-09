Utah Jazz Could Help Teams Cut Costs at NBA Trade Deadline

The Utah Jazz are one of the few teams around the NBA that have some immense cap flexibility heading into this year's trade deadline, and there might be an opportunity for them to use it to their advantage.

In the latest trade scoop from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz were mentioned alongside the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons as teams that have an ability to take on extra money from teams in a trade for those looking to avoid apron restrictions.

Naturally, that opens some opportunity for the Jazz to make a deal in the coming weeks or months.

"The Nets have $15 million in cap space and can create more, which has led to increased trade talks about using their room to absorb salary while receiving assets, sources said. The Nets, Pistons ($14.1 million trade exception) and Utah Jazz ($18.4 million trade exception) are the only teams with significant room that can take in larger deals and not be impacted by the apron."

Jazz Among Three Teams Who Can Absorb Salary

The Jazz and Nets are in a bit more of a favorable position than the Pistons to use that salary cap in order to acquire future assets. Detroit is sitting atop the East, while the other two are sitting near the bottom of their respective conferences.

The Jazz's front office has proven in the past couple of seasons, whether it be during the deadline or in the summer, that they're more than willing to be a helping hand to shed salary or be a third-team to make the money work in order to gain a bit of extra assets for the future.

Apr 2, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

They did so in the deal for Kevin Love with the Miami Heat and Georges Niang with the Boston Celtics this offseason, did a bundle of deals at last year's deadline to acquire future picks in minor moves, and of course, they were the third team included in the Luka Doncic trade to help make the finances work of sending the Dallas Mavericks' superstar to LA less than a calendar year ago..

This season, they have the flexibility to be the same facilitator to make moves, and with a front office that holds the mind of Danny Ainge, it's hard to count the Jazz out from doing anything at this year's trade deadline––perhaps even adding talent to try and speed up the timeline of the rebuild, but not at the cost of their top-eight protected first in the hands of the OKC Thunder.

Right now, the Jazz have just over $10 million in cap space (second in the NBA) at their disposal. That being said, keep an eye on how the Jazz move across the trade season, especially as trade restrictions begin to loosen up around the league on December 15th.

