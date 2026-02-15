Three Key Priorities for Utah Jazz After All-Star Break

The Utah Jazz have just 26 games left in their 2025-26 campaign following the All-Star break, leaving under two months to go on the calendar before the season is officially wrapped up, then embarking on an exciting offseason can get underway for the Jazz.

But before that offseason can take place, the Jazz still have those lingering games left on the calendar for this year to check off before anyone can look forward to what next season has to offer. And in that 26-game stretch, there are actually some higher-than-expected stakes involved that create some key priorities that Utah needs to hit to consider their campaign a true success.

What might those priorities be? Let's break down three key goals the Jazz need to hit following the All-Star break that can prime them for a successful 2026 offseason to follow:

1. Make Cody Williams an Every Night Starter

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center.

The Jazz have gotten a head start on this one already in the few weeks before the All-Star break. Williams has started in 16 of the last 20 games that he's been healthy, and he's slowly been finding his way into a better contributor on both ends of the floor throughout that timespan.

Since the new year, Williams is not only shooting the ball better at 54.3% from the field and 32.5% from three, but he's also shooting it more confidently as well–– jumping to nearly seven field goal attempts a game compared to his average of 5.2 on the season.

Combine that with an average of 1.0 steal and nearly a block per game, and his impact is beginning to show further on the defensive side as well.

The Jazz need to continue feeding those heavy minutes to Williams for the remainder of the season. It'll not only allow Utah to give a major opportunity for their top-10 pick of 2024 to develop further, but can offer an ideal route to end his productive sophomore campaign heading into what's bound to be a big year three.

2. Give Ace Bailey the Keys

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.

Now marks the perfect time in the NBA calendar for Ace Bailey to see a significant jump in opportunities on the offensive end.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s out for the season with a knee injury. Lauri Markkanen is almost certain to be ruled out for a handful of games down the stretch for the Jazz's broader intentions for this summer, which puts Bailey in prime position to handle a much bigger share of shot opportunities.

Throughout his entire rookie campaign, Bailey shot an average of just over 10 field goal attempts a game, but has seen that number jump impressively to 14.2 a night in the Jazz's last 13 games of the season. It wouldn't be too surprising to see that number jump even higher for what remains of Utah's season post-All-Star break.

And if Bailey can take those opportunities in stride to have a strong finish to his first year pro, that'll not only give him the perfect runway to have a great offseason heading into his second year, but also cement his status on one of the All-Rookie Teams at the end of the year within a class that's certainly lived up to expectations thus far.

3. Do What It Takes for a Top 4 Pick in the Lottery

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches from the sideline against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.

Perhaps the biggest priority of them all: no matter how unethical it might need to be, the Jazz have to do what they can to clinch a bottom-four finish in the league, and therefore cement themselves with top-four odds in this year's draft lottery to land the number-one pick.

Why bottom-four? That would effectively give the Jazz a 100% chance to retain their first-round pick, currently top-eight protected via the OKC Thunder, no matter what the results of the lottery drawing may say. A maximum of four teams could jump them (just like what happened in the 2025 lottery), and Utah wouldn't have any worries about losing their coveted selection.

Doing so might be a bit easier said than done, though. The Jazz are currently three games back of that bottom-four finish, the NBA is in the middle of a drastic tank-off between nearly a third of the league's teams, and the league office has made it abundantly clear through their $500k fine from last week that they're not afraid to lay the hammer down on Utah if their tactics become too unorthodox for their liking.

Regardless, making sure that pick stays in their possession is the most important layer remaining of the Jazz's 2025-26 season. Without it, the optimism surrounding this roster heading into next year takes a noticeable hit.



