After just three games into his Utah Jazz tenure, Jaren Jackson Jr. will now be sidelined for the rest of the 2025-26 season with a shocking injury.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Jackson Jr. is likely to miss the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery on his left knee to address as PVNS growth.

"BREAKING: Utah Jazz star Jaren Jackson Jr. is likely to miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left knee to ensure his longterm health after a localized PVNS growth was discovered post trade, league sources tell me."

The injury comes as an initial shock simply due to Jackson Jr. suiting up in the Jazz's matchup with the Sacramento Kings just hours before Haynes' announcement without any issue. He had played 22 minutes to lead the team in scoring with 25 points en route to a Utah win, 93-121.

But now, it appears that his time on the floor with the Jazz, at least for this season, will likely be cut short. The team will look to ensure the long-term health of their latest All-Star addition for the future, and get him ready for his campaign once Utah is officially ready to make a real push towards competitive play.

According to the Jazz, the growth in Jackson Jr.'s knee was discovered in a post-trade physical by the team.

A PVNS growth is defined as a rare, slow-growing, and benign tumor in the joint that leads to pain, stiffness, and joint damage. Following consultation with medical experts, it was decided that surgery and cutting Jackson Jr.'s season short would be the best route to go with long-term implications in mind.

It now makes for the second season-ending injury suffered in the Jazz's frontcourt, as Jackson Jr. will now pair next to center Walker Kessler on the sidelines, who's been recovering from his own respective season-ending shoulder injury since November.

Before getting injured, Jackson Jr.'s three games in Utah resulted in a strong start where he averaged 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals a night, shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.3% from three.

The start certainly provides a good bit of optimism for what the Jazz could have in store with Jackson Jr. and the rest of their budding core heading into this summer, and more so for the 2026-27 season ahead.

But, as for the final 27 games on the schedule, it'll most likely be embarked on without their two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year on the floor, as he now will look to make a full recovery in preparation for next season.

