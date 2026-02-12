Jazz Rule Out Three Starters on Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers

It looks like the Utah Jazz will be without three starters for their last game before the All-Star break against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to the team's latest injury report.

Here's the full injury outlook for both the Jazz and Blazers heading into their pre-All-Star showdown:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (right ankle; sprain)



OUT- Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee; injury management)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (rest)

Technically, it's four of the Jazz's typical starters out of the mix if you include Walker Kessler and his season-ending shoulder injury, but three starters that stick out in particular: Keyonte George out for another night with a right ankle sprain, Lauri Markkanen sidelined due to rest, and now Jaren Jackson Jr., who will be out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season following knee surgery he's set to receive in the next week.

Jackson Jr.'s new injury came within a surprise announcement earlier in the day that would break the news that the two-time All-Star would be undergoing surgery to address the PVNS growth in his left knee. Therefore, it cuts his first season with the Jazz short after just three games, as he now eyes a return for the 2026-27 campaign.

During his three games played with the Jazz, Jackson Jr. fit into the frontcourt notably well, averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals in just 24 minutes a night. However, despite a promising start, Jazz fans will have to wait until next season to get a glimpse of their new Defensive Player of the Year.

And against the Blazers, Jackson Jr. will also be joined by Markkanen and George as inactives. George will miss a third consecutive game following his ankle sprain suffered on the road against the Orlando Magic, while Markkanen will rest in the second leg of Utah's back-to-back after a dominant win over the Sacramento Kings.

Mar 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (center) watches the game from the bench during the second half of the game against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That means the Jazz will be bound to roll out a drastically different starting lineup than they saw just last weekend against the Magic when Jackson Jr. first made his debut.

Isaiah Collier will be bound to start at the one, Ace Bailey will join him in the backcourt, and the frontcourt could be filled out by a combination of Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

OUT - Matisse Thybulle (knee)



OUT - Kris Murray (lumbar)



OUT - Shaedon Sharpe (calf)



QUESTIONABLE - Robert Williams (knee management)



QUESTIONABLE - Deni Avdija (back)

The Blazers could be without some big names as well. Deni Avdija is the player that immediately sticks out as a potentially notable absence as he deals with a back injury. Robert Williams also remains in question with a knee injury.

Their status will become solidified closer to tip-off, which will land at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center as the Jazz will have one more home outing on tap before the All-Star Weekend arrives.

