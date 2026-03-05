Jazz vs Wizards Injury Report Has Surprising Keyonte George Update

The Utah Jazz have officially unveiled their injury report for their first matchup of the month against the Washington Wizards, and with it came a big update regarding third-year guard Keyonte George and his status leading up to tip-off.

Here's the full outlook for the Jazz and Wizards' injury report rolling into Thursday night's action in D.C.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (right ankle; injury management)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee; injury recovery)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (left knee)

After being able to go for the Jazz's last two games of the season, it looks like George will be held out from the action against the Wizards due to right ankle injury management.

George had previously been sidelined with an ankle sprain coming out of the All-Star break that had hindered his status for six-straight games before he would be able to return into the lineup earlier this week.

However, it appears that the Jazz want to be a bit more cautious regarding that injury, and will hold him out against the Wizards for what will be their second leg of a back-to-back from playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

You'd have to think there might be a chance there’s a bit more in play here when factoring in the lottery implications that this game specifically holds between the fourth and fifth-worst teams in the NBA standings, but nonetheless, it'll take Utah's budding star out for at least one night.

In the 51 games he's played this season, George has averaged 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field––all big leaps from the numbers he had posted in 2024-25.

His past two games back from injury have been especially impressive, as George has put up both a 36-point outing against the Denver Nuggets and a 30-point game against the 76ers. But that career-best campaign will be put on pause for the meantime.

Along with George, the Jazz will also have their usual suspects sidelined with him due to their extended absences. Lauri Markkanen is still within the two-week re-evaluation window from his recent hip injury, and the rest have already been ruled out for the season with their respective injuries.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

OUT - Kyshawn George (left elbow)



OUT - Jamir Watkins (ankle)



OUT - Tristan Vukcevic (thigh)



QUESTIONABLE - Anthony Gill (illness)



OUT - Alex Sarr (hamstring)



OUT - D'Angelo Russell (not injury related)



OUT - Anthony Davis (finger)



OUT - Cam Whitmore (venous condition)

The Wizards will also have a myriad of injuries to report themselves, highlighted by absences to some of their top young stars in Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, as well as their trade deadline addition of Anthony Davis, who's still yet to be cleared for basketball activities due to a finger injury.

One Wizards’ name who will be healthy though will be Trae Young, set to make his official team debut after healing from his extended absence with a quad/knee injury following his midseason trade to Washington.

Tip-off lands at 5 PM MT in Capital One Arena.