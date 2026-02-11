Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler Contract Talks Show Friction

While Walker Kessler has practically been out of sight and out of mind for Utah Jazz fans this year, sidelined for most of the 2025-26 NBA season with season-ending shoulder surgery, the Jazz and their big man enter a critical offseason this summer as he'll be set to go into restricted free agency.

And despite being early in the process, there seems to be some lingering contention behind the scenes around the situation that is the Jazz's negotiations for Kessler.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on The Hoops Collective podcast, there's potential for a "very tense and extended” restricted free agency process between Kessler and the Jazz this summer, as the two sides seemingly disagree on the value that the big man is truly worth.

"Here's what I'll tell you: the Jazz have a number in mind. I think they are comfortable in the $25 million per range, and Walker Kessler and his reps at CAA believe he's worth much, much more than that," MacMahon said. "Now, some options have disappeared. But I'm just telling you, that's going to be a potentially very tense and extended restricted free agency process."

It's an interesting layer to add into the Kessler's contract saga, which will be sure to heat up later this summer once those talks are opened once again. As of now, those discussions have been put on pause since the beginning of the season.

Will the Jazz Have Difficulty Retaining Walker Kessler?

The Jazz would love to retain Kessler as a long-term piece of their core. On paper, a fit next to the frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a well-rounded trio on both ends of the floor; and could easily be one that leads Utah to a playoff berth in the Western Conference as soon as next year.

But, the reality is that the Jazz's payroll is starting to add up quickly following their trade deadline acquisition of Jackson Jr. Next season alone, Markkanen will be making $46 million on his deal, while Jackson Jr. will be due $49 million; over 50% of their available cap as is.

So, you can see how adding Kessler's aspired lucrative contract into the mix can start to make the salary cap situation a bit tight for the Jazz. Add in the rookie extension due for Keyonte George, which could come as soon as this summer on top of it, then things get even more expensive.

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kessler is well worth the notable pay raise that he's bound to receive this summer. In the short span that he was fully healthy this season, he was putting up strong numbers of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks that can provide the necessary confidence that he's capable of being the team's long-term center of the future.

However, the logistics that are bound to unfold between the Jazz and Kessler at the negotiation table could extend a bit longer than initially expected, especially if Kessler and his representatives feel as if he's well worth more than $25 million annually, which would theoretically make him a top-15 paid player at his position for next year.

In all likelihood, the Jazz will have their defensive anchor back in the building and on a new contract come next season, whatever that value comes out to be. Utah has turned down multiple trade pursuits in recent years in an effort to keep Kessler onboard for the foreseeable future, and by leaving that value on the table, it makes keeping him––even with a high price tag––well worth the investment.

For now, the wheels won't start spinning much more on a new deal until Kessler officially hits extended free agency later this year, making for more of a wait-and-see situation until that time comes.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!