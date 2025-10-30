Utah Jazz Reveal First Look at New City Edition Uniforms
The Utah Jazz just rolled out a batch of new uniforms to wear for the 2025-26 NBA season.
It's a new City Edition uniform for the Jazz–– which shows some glaring similarities to a previous City Edition uniform they've worn in their recent history.
Utah Jazz Release New City Edition Uniforms for 2025-26 NBA Season
This season, the NBA announced this season's City Edition jerseys would include a "Remix", allowing all 30 teams to reinvent a design from year's past. The Jazz did exactly that, and turned the clock back to nearly 10 years ago.
The Jazz's newly-revealed jersey shows shades of the team’s first-ever City Edition uniform dropped back in 2017, the iconic red, warm gradient worn by the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the first year they were playing together, and became a batch of fan-favorite jerseys.
For their 2025-26 City Edition uniforms, it's a different, bold take on those from year's past– going from a warm red to a Midnight Black to gray gradient, which the team says is inspired by the state’s rugged mountain landscapes. Some "Sky Blue" coloring is also featured around the sides of the jersey.
“Over the next two seasons, we’re bringing back a fan-favorite design with a fresh, modern twist,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “This City Edition jersey celebrates Utah’s signature mountain landscapes and the spirit of Mountain Basketball, blending the team’s history with a bold new look. It’s a unique way for fans to show their pride and connect with the team and our state.”
The team also revealed that the Jazz would wear these City Edition uniforms for both the 2025-26 and the 2026-27 season, similarly to how they wore their previous fan-favorite, rock-inspired editions from 2017 for a pair of seasons as well.
The first time the Jazz and fans will get a look at their new uniforms on the floor will come on November 11th against the Indiana Pacers, which will be one of the five total times they'll be wearing them across the season.
The uniforms are scheduled to be worn December 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, January 8 against the Dallas Mavericks, February 12 against the Portland Trail Blazers, and March 23 against the Toronto Raptors–– a taste once a month for the new take on some iconic threads.
Purchase of the new City Edition Uniforms will be available at 11 AM MT on November 11th, either online or in the Team Store inside the Delta Center.
