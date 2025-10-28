Inside The Jazz

New Player Appears on Jazz's Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz have one new name in question against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jared Koch

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) save a ball against Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) save a ball against Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Here's the full injury report for the Jazz:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/28)

- G Isaiah Collier: OUT (hamstring strain)

- F Georges Niang: OUT left foot)

- F John Tonje: OUT (G League, two-way)

- F Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (G League, two-way)

- C Jusuf Nurkic: QUESTIONABLE (right hip contusion)

The one new name in question is backup center Jusuf Nurkic, who's wound up carving a decent rotational role in the frontcourt behind Walker Kessler, but now sees his status up in the air against the Trail Blazers.

During three games, Nurkic has averaged 6.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.9% shooting from the field.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy recently gave some considerable praise Nurkic's way for the way he's started his season, ultimately making the lives a bit easier for Utah's perimeter players.

"Nurk's been, awesome," Hardy said. "Boy, I know that when the other team gets near him, we get open.  He's a heck of a screener. He does a good job of creating space for all of our perimeter players. You don't push him off the spot very easily around the basket. He's been able to hold his space and use his physicality to rebound."

Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz
Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Without Nurkic in the lineup, Kyle Filipowski would be expected to fill in some of those minutes at the backup five, and perhaps Kevin Love could get a look for his first appearance of the regular season if the Jazz want to use some size in their rotation.

Along with Nurkic's entry, the Jazz will also hold the same status for each of Isaiah Collier and Georges Niang that they've held since the start of the season. Collier will remain out with a hamstring strain that's kept him sidelined dating back to training camp, while Niang will stay out with his respective injury—a stress fracture in his foot.

The Jazz's other pair of inactives, Oscar Tshiebwe and John Tonje remain out with their two-way status.

Tip-off for Jazz-Blazers lands at 7 PM MT.

