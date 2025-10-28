New Player Appears on Jazz's Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz have one new name on their injury report leading up to tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers this week.
Here's the full injury report for the Jazz:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/28)
- G Isaiah Collier: OUT (hamstring strain)
- F Georges Niang: OUT left foot)
- F John Tonje: OUT (G League, two-way)
- F Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (G League, two-way)
- C Jusuf Nurkic: QUESTIONABLE (right hip contusion)
The one new name in question is backup center Jusuf Nurkic, who's wound up carving a decent rotational role in the frontcourt behind Walker Kessler, but now sees his status up in the air against the Trail Blazers.
During three games, Nurkic has averaged 6.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.9% shooting from the field.
Jazz head coach Will Hardy recently gave some considerable praise Nurkic's way for the way he's started his season, ultimately making the lives a bit easier for Utah's perimeter players.
"Nurk's been, awesome," Hardy said. "Boy, I know that when the other team gets near him, we get open. He's a heck of a screener. He does a good job of creating space for all of our perimeter players. You don't push him off the spot very easily around the basket. He's been able to hold his space and use his physicality to rebound."
Without Nurkic in the lineup, Kyle Filipowski would be expected to fill in some of those minutes at the backup five, and perhaps Kevin Love could get a look for his first appearance of the regular season if the Jazz want to use some size in their rotation.
Along with Nurkic's entry, the Jazz will also hold the same status for each of Isaiah Collier and Georges Niang that they've held since the start of the season. Collier will remain out with a hamstring strain that's kept him sidelined dating back to training camp, while Niang will stay out with his respective injury—a stress fracture in his foot.
The Jazz's other pair of inactives, Oscar Tshiebwe and John Tonje remain out with their two-way status.
Tip-off for Jazz-Blazers lands at 7 PM MT.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Will Hardy Had Strong Claim on Lauri Markkanen After 51-Point Night
- Will Hardy Highlights Underrated Offseason Addition for Utah Jazz
- 3 Utah Jazz Storylines to Watch During Second Week of NBA Season
- Walt Clayton Jr. Has Surprising Takeaway From First Utah Jazz Game
- Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Sets Clear Goal for Rookie Season