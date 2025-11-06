Danny Ainge Bummed Over Walker Kessler’s Shoulder Injury
The Utah Jazz got some unfortunate news surrounding the status of starting center Walker Kessler this week, as it was revealed he would be set to miss the rest of the season to undergo shoulder surgery for a torn labrum, ending his fourth year pro after just five games.
A surprising development surrounding one of the core pieces of Utah's ongoing rebuild, and of course, is a massive hit for what the Jazz have in store for the season going forward.
Among the Jazz brass that gave their thoughts surrounding the situation, CEO Danny Ainge was interviewed on Hans & Scotty G. on KSL Sports Zone to discuss the news, calling the development unfortunate, but has no shortage of confidence that he'll be able to bounce back.
“Walker is a real big part of our team, and it’s a bummer for everybody,” Ainge said of the surgery Kessler will undergo to repair a torn left labrum. “He’s put in a lot of work this summer. He got off to a really good start this year. Yeah, it’s unfortunate for everyone involved.”
“I have all the faith in Walker and our team that it’ll put him back together physically,” Ainge continued. “It’s a real important time for him to just watch and study and be around and help all the young players and learn himself. And keeps diving into the film and paying attention mentally, to how he can get better there.”
Danny Ainge Holding Faith in Walker Kessler Amid Shoulder Injury
Kessler got off to a rock-solid start to his season for his final year under his rookie contract, playing in just over 30 minutes a night to average 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, along with 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
But even with the hot-hand to start with, it wouldn't take long for an injury bug to strike one of the Jazz's premier young players early in the season once again.
Last year, it was 2023 top-ten pick Taylor Hendricks and his devastating leg injury that took him out for all but three games of their campaign, and this time, it's their starting center.
Far from an ideal situation for any team of player to be put into, but when asked of a message he would send to a player in Kessler's shoes, Ainge kept it simple: hang in there.
“I think just hang in there. It’s not fun going through these things as players. But like I said, this is an injury that most everybody comes back from feeling better," Ainge continued, "Walker has had some shoulder issues and missed some games with shoulder pain. So it’ll be good to get it resolved.”
In due time, the Jazz center will be at 100% and back in the fold once for this frontcourt once again, but in the meantime, it's certainly a tough blow to take on so early into the new year.
