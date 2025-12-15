Three Paths the Utah Jazz Could Take as Trade Season Nears

The NBA trade season unofficially begins on December 15th, as Monday marks the date when the majority of the league becomes eligible for trade, and furthermore, we're just far enough into the season for teams to have evaluated their rosters to the point where they know where they need reinforcements.

The Utah Jazz, despite sitting at 9-14, project to be one of the biggest players on the trade market. Let's talk about the three options they'll have during trade season:

Option 1: Facilitator

Dec 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talk with Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

In the age of the second apron, salary cap flexibility, especially for the many teams above the tax, is incredibly valuable. Considering how prohibitive being over the second apron is, and to a lesser extent how expensive the repeater tax will be, it makes sense for teams to operate with their financial best interest in mind.

Take last year, when the Jazz played facilitator at the trade deadline, taking on the contracts of Jalen Hood-Schifino, PJ Tucker, and even Dennis Schroder for about 24 hours, and in doing so they netted several second round draft picks.

This year, the Jazz are in an even better position to help teams out, for a price. Thanks to the John Collins trade last summer, the Jazz have an enormous trade exception of north than $18 million, which they can absorb up to that amount without sending any money back out. This will be a massive tool that they can use in a variety of ways; the most likely: helping teams dodge the tax while taking back sweeteners in the form of future draft capital and/or players that could fit with their core long-term.

Option 2: Seller

Dec 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) reaches behind his head to shoot the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Jazz have several veteran pieces that, while valuable in the locker room and on the court for this young team, would probably prefer to be on a team with championship aspirations. Some of these players could maybe return value for the Jazz in the form of second-round picks, but more likely is that they'd vacate a roster spot for the team to evaluate some different players and get former top-10 picks Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams consistently in the rotation.

Kyle Anderson, who has been in and out of Utah's rotation, can still help a playoff roster. Kevin Love has shown that he still has gas left in the tank. Georges Niang, who we've yet to see in his second stint with the team, brings winning with him wherever he goes. Jusuf Nurkic, who has been forced into starter action, provides elite rebounding and passing.

Sprinkle in Svi Mykhailiuk, who's been good enough for the Jazz that he might stick around far past this season. All of those players are on some form of an expiring contract and bring both on-court value and financial relief after this season.

Lastly, there is also the possibility that the Jazz make a bigger move, although the likelihood of trading Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler seems low.

Option 3: Buyer

Nov 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) screens Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and allows Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) to dribble past during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

This one certainly feels like the least likely path for the Jazz front office to pursue, but you can never rule it out, especially not with all the big names that are rumored to be available.

The future of the Utah Jazz is becoming clear, and it involves Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and, most likely, Walker Kessler. If the team finds someone whom they believe can fit long-term, and the price is right, they may as well be aggressive. While this could have ramifications regarding their top-8 protected draft pick owed to OKC, remember that integrating a new piece midseason is far from seamless.

