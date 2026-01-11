Former Jazz G Collin Sexton Gets Warm Welcome in Return to Utah

It was a warm welcome for Collin Sexton back in Salt Lake City for the first time as the Charlotte Hornets traveled to take on the Utah Jazz for their second of two meetings for the season.

Sexton came off the bench for the Hornets in their weekend matchup vs. Utah, a game that Charlotte wound up taking a win in within commanding fashion, 150-95––but it wouldn't be without the former Jazz guard getting some love from the Delta Center crowd in the first half.

Sexton was traded to the Hornets from the Jazz after spending three years in the building this past offseason, sent over in exchange for veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic.

He's already played one game against the Jazz earlier this season at the beginning November, with that meeting being in Charlotte where Utah fell flat in another blowout loss, 103-126, but this time was a chance to get a taste of his former home crowd, and they were able to make the love felt.

Collin Sexton Helps Hornets Blowout Jazz 150-95

Sexton has carved his way into a nice role within the Hornets rotation since arriving earlier this summer. In his 30 games played, he's averaged 15.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per night as a quality veteran in their backcourt, having not lost a step since his time in Utah.

Against the Jazz, Sexton put together 15 points in his 17 minutes on the floor, paired with five rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-9 from the field and 2-5 from three. He was one of an outstanding nine players to score in double figures throughout the night in Utah; a game that the Jazz fell short of by their largest margin this season, all done against their former fan favorite guard.

Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) makes a quick pass around Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Of everyone on Charlotte's roster, Tre Mann led the way with 20 points off the bench while shooting 70% from the field, representing just a glimpse of the Jazz's defensive woes throughout the action that led to the most total points they've allowed from an opposing team so far this season––all done within just 48 minutes of regulation.

As for the Jazz, they were left to roll without three of their typical starters in the lineup, including Lauri Markkanen, and certainly felt the impact of that loss in a big way. Brice Sensabaugh led the way offensively with 26 points on his own, but of course, it wouldn't be enough to get over the hump for what would be a humbling blowout loss at home.

It'll be the last time the Jazz see Sexton or the Hornets this season, having now lost both of their two tries against them to drop to loss number 24 on the year.

