It looks like the Utah Jazz will be without another one of their big men in the rotation for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

According to a recent report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, Nurkic will be undergoing a surgical procedure on his nose that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

"BREAKING: Utah Jazz starting center Jusuf Nurkić will undergo a surgical procedure on his nose Wednesday that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, league sources tell me."

According to Haynes, Nurkic has been dealing with difficulty breathing and sleeping since fracturing his nose a few years ago.

Nurkic had been ruled out for the past two games of the Jazz's regular season with what was listed as injury management for his nose. It now turns out that issue will be one that needs to be addressed via surgery, and therefore, will keep him out of basketball activities for the next six weeks.

The Jazz's offseason trade acquisition has been a real positive piece of Will Hardy's rotation throughout the entire year, elevating him into the team's primary starting center once Walker Kessler was deemed out for the season, bringing nice qualities as a playmaker, rebounder, and screener on the offensive end.

In 41 games, Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, playing in just over 26 minutes a night. He currently leads the Jazz roster in total rebounds, and is third in total assists on the year, only behind Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.

However, after a productive first year in Utah, it appears his season has come to a close, with his next chance to suit up coming at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Nurkic now marks the third player on the Jazz's roster ruled out with a season-ending injury, joining Kessler, who's been out dating back to November with a shoulder injury, and trade deadline acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr., expected to miss the rest of the year following surgery on his left knee.

What's Next for Jusuf Nurkic?

It's a tough way for the veteran big man to end such a quality season in Utah, but there's a chance that the absence works out well for both the Jazz and Nurkic himself in the long-run.

Nurkic will be headed to free agency this offseason from his expiring $19 million deal, and now has a nice sample size of production in Utah showing what he can provide for a team in the right situation.

The Jazz, though, appear to have mutual interest in re-signing Nurkic to a new deal once the time comes, and cementing him as a fit in the frontcourt past this year. Instead of shipping him away at this year's trade deadline, Utah kept their veteran on an expiring deal rolling into the offseason, which seems to be a hint towards their interest in signing him to another contract in the summer.

That new contract, whether it comes from the Jazz or elsewhere, won't be as steep as what he landed on his last, worth $70 million over four years. But there's a clear fit for him to be a backup to Walker Kessler on a team-friendly deal to extend his stay.

Those discussions will take place later this offseason. For now, the Jazz are set to move forward into the season for the next 25 games without Nurkic, Kessler, and Jackson Jr. in their frontcourt, will start Kyle Filipowski the rest of the way at the five, and now have an even better chance of trending towards retaining their top-eight protected first round pick for this summer.