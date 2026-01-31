Utah Jazz Trending Toward Keeping Jusuf Nurkic

For a player like Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic that looked like a shoo-in to be dealt at this year's NBA trade deadline, the latest buzz around the veteran big man hints that the team is looking increasingly likely to keep him on the roster after all.

According to recent intel from The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, Jazz executives are beginning to consider Nurkic in their plans for the future rather than move him at the deadline––simply because of how well he's been playing for the past couple of weeks.

"Going into the season, Jusuf Nurkic looked like an obvious trade candidate. On an expiring contract and 31 years old, he seemed to make more sense on a competitive team," Larsen wrote. "But Nurkic has played so well with the Jazz, including three consecutive triple-doubles, that Jazz executives are thinking of ways to include them in their plans moving forward."

"That would mean a new contract this summer, likely at a lower average annual value than the $19.4 million he’s owed this year."

Jusuf Nurkic Could Remain With Jazz Long-Term

At his current age compared to the rest of the Jazz's timeline, paired with the fact that Nurkic will be slated to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, the initial expectation was largely for the big man to be a short-term piece in the frontcourt following his offseason trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

However, that status has quickly changed due to how nicely he's fit into the Jazz's frontcourt amid the absence of Walker Kessler–– a setup that those in Utah's front office could now see for more than just this season.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

During his 37 games played for the Jazz this season, Nurkic is averaging 11.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 50.9% from the field.

Nurkic is one of only five players averaging double-figures in points, leads the team in total rebounds, and even being a quality playmaker by emerging top three in Utah's total assists.

Therefore, rather than selling him at the deadline for cheap to a team further into their window of contention, there's now a decent possibility that the big man stays on the roster heading into the summer, the Jazz hash out a new contract, and retain him as a depth piece behind Kessler with more value than they may receive by trading him in the coming days.

The trade deadline arrives in less than a week on February 5th, where the Jazz's future plans for Nurkic will soon become much clearer. However, don't be shocked if Utah opts to be quieter around this time of year than they have in recent seasons.

