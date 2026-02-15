Utah Jazz Players Poised for More Minutes After All-Star Break

The Utah Jazz have 26 games left on their season calendar before they can look ahead to the offseason.

And in those 26 games, there's no doubt that the Jazz are going to let their young talent get a bit more minutes to come their way as they try to develop their budding pieces while also trying to do what they can to retain their top-eight protected first-round pick for this year's draft.

That means for three players on the Jazz roster in particular, they're bound to see a bit more opportunity coming their way in the final few weeks of the season, which could make for a perfect chance to audition for their 2026-27 rotation that's primed to be a bit more competitive than this year's.

With that in mind, here are three players to keep an eye on in the Jazz's rotation across the next few weeks that'll get more minutes on a nightly basis.

1. Kyle Filipowski

The Utah Jazz have a void in their frontcourt without Jaren Jackson Jr., who's set to sit out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign following his season-ending knee surgery, which means Kyle Filipowski becomes the immediate beneficiary in the frontcourt to take ahold of some of his minutes.

That opportunity for Filipowski will also strengthen in the games that the Jazz decide to deem Jusuf Nurkic a healthy scratch, which has become more prevalent as the season has progressed. Without him, the Jazz need size, and instead decide to lean on Filipowski and bank on his youth and development instead.

Filipowski brings some quality size and offensive versatility to the table, and while not shooting as efficiently as he was in his rookie season, could have a chance to see his numbers bounce back with more shots and more minutes moving forward.

2. Cody Williams

The Jazz have made it a clear emphasis in recent weeks that they're eager to give Cody Williams heavy, starting-level minutes, especially whenever their lineup is without their typical starters for whatever reason may be.

Since the new year, Cody Williams has averaged just over 25 minutes played a night, a steep difference from his season average of 19.5, and shows the trust the coaching staff has built in their 2024 top-10 pick. In the process, he's averaged 8.4 points on 54.3% shooting from the field along with one steal a game.

So long as that efficiency is sustained offensively and Williams continues to put together strong reps defensively, expect to see a lot of the 2024 top-10 pick on the floor in the Jazz's final 26 games.

3. Brice Sensabaugh

In any game that Lauri Markkanen is forced out of, spark plug scorer Brice Sensabaugh is primed to see more work drawn up his way in the Jazz's game plan as a source of offense.

So considering that Utah will inevitably be sitting out Markkanen a few more times down the post-All-Star stretch for draft lottery reasons, that means Sensabaugh will see his minutes increase because of it.

In the 13 games that Sensabaugh has played without Markkanen this season, he's averaged an impressive 18.8 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field.

When he has the green light to shoot without the Jazz's top offensive option, he's been able to deliver, and therefore should be deserving of additional minutes his way in the coming weeks to have some more explosive scoring performances with it.

