Now in his 18th year in the NBA and first season with the Utah Jazz, Kevin Love doesn't have any plans for when his career may come to a close.

But when it does, he wouldn't rule out a return to the Cavaliers if the stars aligned.

During a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of Esports Insider, Love spoke about the possibility of whether he'd have an interest in a reunion with the Cavaliers at the end of his career. And while he likes what he has in Utah, his former home of eight and a half years in Cleveland would always be a place he'd be willing more than willing to go back to.

“I don’t want to make any assumptions — they’ve been so good to me here already with Utah, and if this is it, then I’m very happy with that,” Love said.

”Obviously, Cleveland is a near and dear place to me. But regardless if that happened or not, I’m always going to go back to Cleveland. They were so good to me for my eight-and-a-half seasons there, and continue to be."

Kevin Love Not Counting Out Reunion With Cavaliers

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) reacts to a turnover by the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Delta Center.

Through the first month of the 2025-26 campaign, Love has established himself as a welcomed veteran in the fold for the Jazz's budding young core, and a clearly valued voice in the locker room and a helping hand for head coach Will Hardy. So for now, he's settled in Salt Lake City as long as the roster has a place for him.

But a place like Cleveland, where Love had some of the best years of his career, appearing in multiple All-Star games and being crowned with his historic 2016 championship, it'll always be a spot with a special place in his heart. If the timing and fit were right, perhaps a second round of Love with the Cavaliers is in the future.

That fit coming to form also depends on just how long Love plans to play. Currently at 37 years old, the five-time All-Star sits in the latter half of his tenured career, and while he may not have an idea of just how long he'll continue to keep playing, he's willing to keep the ball rolling so long as he's a value-add. Right now, that's in Utah.

“But how long I’ll play, I’m not exactly sure. I think I’m going to continue to love the game. The business side obviously can be up and down, or leave a bad taste in your mouth. But again, so long as I keep loving it and a team has a role for me and I can add value, I’ll be here.”

