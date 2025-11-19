Utah Jazz Announce Last-Minute Scratch for Lakers Matchup

The Utah Jazz have ruled out one more player for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a new injury report update from the Jazz, second-year big man Kyle Filipowski has been downgraded to out with a right wrist sprain.

Filipowski was previously listed as questionable heading into the night for their first matchup of the season vs, the Lakers with a new wrist injury.

Now with his status official, it'll be Filipowski's first missed game this season due to injury. Considering the injury appears minor, it could be a short-term absence for the 22-year-old forward, but for the meantime, he'll be forced to the side on the road in Los Angeles.

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Filipowski has gotten off to a quality start in the Jazz's lineup this season switching between the starting lineup and filling in as a key piece for the second unit.

In his 13 games played and five starts, he's averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just under 20 minutes a game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 31.4% from deep.

His absence will leave the Jazz down another name in the frontcourt to a unit that has a handful of names up in the air for the contest already.

Third-year forward Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and veteran Kyle Anderson (back) are still questionable heading into the night, while offseason addition Georges Niang still awaits his season debut due to a lingering foot injury stemming from this offseason.

As a result, that puts a bigger responsibility on the shoulders of Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, and possibly even Cody Williams to step up in his place in the frontcourt. Big men Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love will likely see some extended run as well to bring the size that Filipowski now leaves.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Lakers lands at 8:30 p.m. MT in Crypto.com Arena, where Utah will have a chance to rattle off a second-straight win in the process of spoiling the season debut of LeBron James, who's officially been upgraded to active for his first game of the season.

