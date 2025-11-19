Collin Sexton Shows Love for Jazz After Trade to Hornets

The Utah Jazz, through their bundle of moves to ship off multiple tenured veterans from this summer, sent away one of their prominent pieces in the backcourt, Collin Sexton, to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, ending Sexton's tenure in Salt Lake City after three years, and shaking up the backcourt rotation for this season.

Seeing Sexton go after being one of the more energetic, prominent faces of the roster since arriving in 2022 was a tough blow, and especially so when factoring in that the Jazz had to attach two second round picks in the trade to send him out to the Hornets.

But despite his disappointing exit from the Jazz, Sexton still clearly has love for his guys over in Utah, crediting them as one of his League Pass teams, and remains especially appreciative of what he learned from head coach Will Hardy.

"Oh yeah, I definitely watch those of my guys, especially Coach Will Hardy." Sexton said of the Jazz in an interview with Scoop B. "I love Coach Will. He’s one of those coaches that I got to learn from and he got to learn from me, pretty well. But I definitely keep up with them, the guys, and certain guys that I played with around the league."

Sexton, while only drafted in 2018, stood out as one of the Jazz's more prominent vets on the roster through the past three years, that helped guide the early motions of Utah's rebuild, and connecting with the young pieces that came alongside it–– so it's only right that he's still watching from afar and supporting his former teammates (and coach) in the process.

In his new situation with Charlotte, Sexton's gotten off to a solid first month as a starter in their backcourt–– averaging 15.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 47.4% shooting from the field, showing that while his time in Utah would ultimately be up, he's still more than capable of being a nice rotational guard.

Perhaps the Jazz and Sexton will meet again down the road, but for now, Sexton is setting a new foundation in Charlotte, while also keeping a slight focus on his former squad in SLC.

