Will Hardy Highlights Utah Jazz’s Under-the-Radar Standout
The Utah Jazz, while 3-5 on the season thus far, have had a few pleasant surprises in the early parts of their campaign.
One of those pleasant surprises has been found within an unsung hero in the Jazz's starting lineup: veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who's started in all eight games of Utah's season, and in their latest showing vs. the Detroit Pistons, came together for a career-high of 28 points on 10-16 shooting from the field.
An awesome start to the season for the journeyman NBA guard, and someone that Jazz head coach Will Hardy is a huge fan of– not just for what he brings on the floor, but as a teammate as well.
"Desperation is a heck of a thing," Hardy said of Mykhailiuk, via Eric Spyropoulos of NBA.com. "I think he models really good professional behavior for our young players, because Svi is in a moment where you look at his contract and he's playing for something. But the way he carries himself, the way he interacts with all of his teammates, he would never let you know that there's that desperation — he doesn't make it about himself.”
Will Hardy Praises Svi Mykhailiuk After 28-Point Performance vs. Detroit
During his eight games so far this year with Utah, Mykhailiuk has averaged a strong 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 35.6% from three.
Mykhailiuk is in his second season with the Jazz, but has been a part of eight total teams through his eight years in the NBA, including three years with the team he just posted his career-high against in the Pistons.
But in Utah, he's found a solidified role as a stable veteran on the wing with the ability to make shots, and for Hardy, a stellar example for his young talent of how to be a high-end professional.
"He's steady in terms of his approach, his professionalism, kind of understanding where he is in his career and how he can play off the other guys," Hardy said. "We've had him in certain moments, handle the ball a bunch, because we needed it — and he grew up as a point guard. So, yeah, he's an overall pretty skilled basketball player and a really competitive guy."
"He really gives himself to the group,” Hardy said. “And I think that's something that we can all take from Svi."
Mykhailiuk, now 28, is the ideal veteran fit for Hardy in the process of Utah's rebuild. He’s an excellent teammate, has been a versatile contributor with experiences across multiple different teams, and so far, has provided some ideal shot-making that should keep him with an established role in this rotation for the foreseeable future.
