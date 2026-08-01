One Jazz Player Whose Rotation Spot is on Life Support After Free Agency

The Utah Jazz made a few additions around the edges of their roster in this summer's free agency period that give them and their bench a bit of a different look from how they ended last season.

They signed Josh Okogie, brought in Jaxson Hayes on a similar deal, and even added in Mo Bamba to act as a third-string big man in the rotation, and someone who can compete for a bigger role come time for training camp.

And as a result, the Jazz should be in a bit better shape to be a well-rounded, young roster next season because of it.

But in the process of those free agency moves, there now looks to be one player already on their roster who's trending towards phasing out of the rotation because of those moves made earlier in July: and that's veteran wing John Konchar.

Why John Konchar Could Be the Odd Man Out of Jazz's Rotation in 2026

Konchar entered the Jazz's lineup last season as a bit of a throw-in within Utah's big blockbuster move to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies.

And in a short amount of time, he became a pleasant surprise for Utah's rotation as more of a high-energy glue-guy who can provide an edge of tenacity on the defensive side of the ball.

Konchar played in 26 total games with the Jazz, and really averaged some career-best numbers in that brief two-month stretch; playing in 26 minutes a night to log 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, along with 2.0 steals and a block a game on the defensive end.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) dribbles with the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That type of defensive-minded wing was exactly what the Jazz needed in their rotation, considering they continued to rank at the bottom of the NBA in terms of defensive rating for a third straight year.

Konchar did struggle as an impactful offensive player––shooting only 25.0% from three–– but got big minutes for that gritty, hustle playstyle, and in part because of the Jazz's depleted rotation en route to maximizing their draft lottery odds.

And when first entering the offseason, there was a chance that Konchar reclaimed a similar role in the Jazz's rotation next season based on what he had shown at the end of last season.

However, that's all changed with the addition of Josh Okogie, who fills essentially the exact type of role that Konchar projected to on Utah's bench.

Josh Okogie Threatens John Konchar's Role in a Big Way

The difference with Okogie is that he remains a much-better contributor on the offensive end, while also having a better reputation as a consistent defender. He's averaged over a steal a night in two of his last three seasons, and comes off a career-best campaign shooting the ball from deep with the Houston Rockets at 38.5% from three.

So if the Jazz can get similar defensive impact out of Okogie as opposed to Konchar, while also having the ability to plug him in as a floor spacer on the wing, he'll be the one to get the call-up in the rotation every time.

And as for Konchar, he might find himself on the outside looking end of the rotation, and might only find a spot as a bench contributor if injuries arise throughout the season.

Of course, there's still a couple of months before the NBA season kicks off, so there's a ton of time for the Jazz's roster to change, or for Konchar to rise up the ranks as someone who can impress the coaching staff.

But as of now, the writing might just be on the wall for what his role projects to be in Utah this year.

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