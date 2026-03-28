John Konchar Making Unique Impact With Utah Jazz

Despite the Utah Jazz being currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak, it hasn't been without some impressive showings from veteran wing John Konchar in the process.

Since returning from his recent calf injury, in his past four games, Konchar has averaged 13.0 points on 62.5% shooting from the field, paired with 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks in under 30 minutes a night.

That all-around production from Konchar managed to land some noteworthy praise from Jazz head coach Will Hardy following their latest loss to the Denver Nuggets, but one where the veteran wing finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

"John [Konchar], I don't really know how to explain his knack for the ball," Hardy said postgame. "Deflections, rebounds, blocks, steals, the cuts around the basket, some tip-ins. He's bringing us so many winning things."

"Tonight [vs. the Nuggets] is a night where it shows up in the box score. But there are a lot of nights where you don't see it this clearly in the box score. But, he's really consistent."

John Konchar Exceeding Expectations for Utah Jazz

Since joining the Jazz, Konchar hasn't lit up the box score. He's played in 18 games and started in six to average 5.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks a game.

But it's been that impact sprinkled in just about everywhere on the floor that's turned him into a coach's favorite; someone who Hardy has consistently described as a winning player, even if it may not come with a flashy 20-point performance every night.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) looks to pass against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Whether it be crashing the boards for double-digit rebounds, racking up multiple blocks and steals in a game, or even a night where he's got a quiet box score, Konchar's consistently making an impact as a rotational player on the wing, especially on the defensive end, for a team that's needed depth and defensive upside wherever they can find it.

And for a mid-season addition from the trade deadline––really as someone who was labeled a throw-in piece for a major blockbuster package––Konchar has exceeded all initial expectations to be someone who might even be competing for a roster spot on the Jazz's 2026-27 group.

When looking ahead, Konchar has signed onto a deal for this season that will keep him on the Jazz's roster until the 2027 summer, so long as Utah decides not to deal him and his $6.1 million salary elsewhere before then.

But, based on how he's performed in his audition with the Jazz following his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, it'll be more and more convincing for Hardy and the Utah front office to keep him on headed into next season.

Considering he's been touted as an impactful, "winning" player down the bench who can be a key piece of their second unit on the wing, he might be just what the Jazz need next season to help raise the ceiling of their defense and lineup altogether, thus keeping Utah on the right path to being more competitive next season than they have been the past four years.