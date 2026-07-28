Utah Jazz's Free Agency Could Cost These Players Valuable Minutes

The Utah Jazz's free agency period wasn't exactly the loudest of any team around the league.

They traded away Walker Kessler, made a few moves around the edges of their rotation with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and are rolling into next season with the hopes that their combination of young talent and the All-Star duo of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. can carry them to the heights of the postseason for the first time since 2022.

But even with the small moves the Jazz made in free agency––signing Josh Okogie, Jaxson Hayes, and bringing back Mo Bamba––those decisions might affect a few names within their second unit by limiting their distribution of minutes on a nightly basis.

Of course, the start of the regular season is still multiple months away. But based on what we know, let's look at three players on the Jazz's roster who could see their minutes within the rotation trend in the wrong direction:

Svi Mykhailiuk

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After vaulting into a key role within the Jazz's rotation last season, Svi Mykhailiuk saw his 2026-27 contract fully guaranteed earlier this offseason that at least gave the veteran wing some security that he's still in Utah's immediate plans.

But what doesn't quite bode as well in Mykhailiuk's favor is the fact that the Jazz brought in Josh Okogie, a high-level defender who can fill the same spot on the wing that Mykhailiuk occupies, and might have a chance to rise above him in the rotation because of that much-needed 3&D presence he offers.

The Jazz clearly like Mykhailiuk and the presence he provides as a tested veteran and a perfect piece to work off-the-ball offensively in Will Hardy's system. If they didn't see him as a rotation-level player, they wouldn't have guaranteed his $3 million contract.

However, his road to getting consistent minutes like he saw last season gets a bit harder with both Okogie and Darryn Peterson claiming playing time at the two.

Cody Williams

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams might be the least impacted by the Jazz's free agency moves of anyone on this list. Utah is still trying to develop him into a quality defensive-minded wing heading into his third season, and the best way to do that is to give him consistent, live-on-court reps.

But at the same time, the Jazz don't exactly have to rely on Williams as their sole plus-defender in the frontcourt. They have Okogie in the fold now, and might have Ace Bailey coming off the bench as a sixth man who can continue to develop as an impactful two-way player as well.

Add in the minutes that will be due to Kyle Filipowski and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt, and Williams will have to make a statement this season to truly cement himself as a part of the Jazz's future endeavors. That can be done by continuing to elevate as a defender, working on his outside shot, and further developing his role as a scoring threat at the rim.

If he can't make those strides next season, Utah could look to flip him at the deadline, or even decide not to accept his team option on tap in the summer of 2027.

John Konchar

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) reacts after completing a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Konchar is in a bit of a similar situation as Mykhailiuk. He was a nice fixture in last year's rotation after coming in via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, and rather than being a high-level shooter and off-ball threat offensively, he was the ultimate hustle player who helped raise the floor of the Jazz's defense through the second half of the year.

But the Jazz don't exactly need to throw Konchar in the rotation to boost their defense next season. Utah has Okogie for that, and they have Williams, if he continues to develop as the front office anticipates.

Konchar also wasn't the most imposing threat on the floor offensively, with a bit of an inconsistent shot, and that does hurt his chance to find a spot in the second unit on a nightly basis when compared to other wings like Mykhailiuk and Bailey.

That role as a hustle player can keep him on Will Hardy's radar, as any player who plays with that type of grit and intensity is bound to get their opportunities throughout the year. But there just might be better fits within the Jazz's second unit compared to what Konchar brings to the table.

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