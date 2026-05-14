Jazz Exploring Trade Up to No. 1 Pick With Wizards

The Utah Jazz managed to have luck on their side in this year's draft lottery by shooting up to the second-overall pick, and thus have a perfect opportunity to land one of the best prospects in this year's loaded class.

But it seems like even after their move up the board to pick two, the Jazz could be interested in moving even higher.

According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the Jazz have poked around with the Wizards about possibly trading up to the number one overall pick, and thus pick up projected number-one prospect, BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

"The Jazz have reached out to the Washington Wizards, who have the No. 1 pick, about potentially trading up to land the former BYU standout, a source said."

Seeing the Jazz inquire about the Wizards following the outcome of the lottery shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Trade talks between opposing front offices are always going on behind the scenes. And especially for a Utah brass led by the minds of Danny and Austin Ainge, they're known to be frequently on the phone lines to make roster moves and deals around the clock.

But knowing the Jazz have been in talks with the Wizards, at the very least, confirms the truth behind the comments made by Jazz owner Ryan Smith expressing that everything would be on the table this offseason for a championship push––even if it includes a bold push upwards to the number one spot in the draft.

Why Jazz Might Be Interested in Trade for No. 1 Pick

There's been no shortage of buzz linking the Jazz to the BYU phenom who plays right down the road. Dybantsa has been within the state for the past two years at prep school and in college, and was reportedly interested in staying in Utah once entering the NBA.

Dybantsa is projected as the number one player in the class, and could end up as a multiple-time All-NBA selection by the end of his career. Getting that type of talent in Salt Lake City would be a massive lift to their already bright future.

That fit could very well be one that soon comes to form if the Jazz feel like Dybantsa is not only far and above the best prospect in the class, but also worthy of being a trade-up candidate that Utah would have to expend extra assets to acquire.

Washington, of course, would also have to be willing to do business.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Therefore, the Jazz are doing their due diligence to see what the price might be for a potential move up the board from two to one. That's to be expected for any team in the weeks leading up to the draft to make sure no stone is left unturned to make the best possible choice atop the draft.

But if the Jazz feel like Dybantsa isn't worthy of pushing the chips in for, and the Wizards opt to select him at one, they won't have to worry much at all.

Top talents like Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer certainly look the part of a top-two pick, and could be just as good, if not better, than what Dybantsa will bring at the NBA level. That'll be up for the Jazz to decide in the time between now and when they're on the clock in June.

Simply put, the Jazz will have a ton of options at their disposal between now and draft night. So if you haven't already, now might be the time to buckle up for an unpredictable next few weeks.

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