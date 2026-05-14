Biggest Winners & Losers on the Utah Jazz After NBA Draft Lottery

The Utah Jazz walked out of this year's draft lottery feeling like major winners after landing the second-overall pick.

It's the first time the franchise has ever jumped up in the lottery with their own pick, and now offers a perfect chance to add one final spark of young talent before the Jazz turn up the dial to compete for a playoff bid in 2026.

But in the midst of the Jazz's holistic big win, there are also a few names around the Jazz who also come out on the other side of the lottery drawing as big winners, or even losers, individually.

Let's break down who in Utah is feeling good (or should be on notice) following the lottery:

Winner: Will Hardy

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seeing pick two in the draft surface with the Jazz's logo was sure to have everyone in Utah's facility excited. But none might've been more relieved to see that lottery luck pan out in their favor more than head coach Will Hardy.

After four long years with a focus on maximizing draft lottery odds, and the franchise losing at all costs to make it happen, he and the Jazz finally got their hands on a top-tier pick on the board. And in a draft class that's projected to be one of the best at the top in recent memory, that luck came at a pretty ideal time.

As if it wasn't already clear enough, the Jazz will be on track for a much-different season with a lot more wins on the board from their past four years. That means Hardy, at long last, can finally get a full season's sample size to cement himself as one of the best young coaches around the league.

Winner: Keyonte George

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Really, any one of the Jazz's stars in the starting lineup is probably walking out of this year's lottery feeling better about what next season has to offer. But Keyonte George feels like he's the number one beneficiary of them all.

No matter who the pick is at two, the Jazz's point guard of the future has yet another potent offensive option to playmake for, and another scorer to take attention off of himself that'll lead to getting better looks himself.

Now, the Jazz have a clear six-man core of the future between George, their All-Star duo in the frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson, a defensive anchor in Walker Kessler, and two high-ceiling top-five picks between Ace Bailey and the next one soon to come.

That's a bundle of talented players for George to work with. And if he can continue to develop as a positive playmaker and facilitator, it could inevitably lead to an even better campaign than the one he's fresh off.

Loser: Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's hard to find a ton of losers in the Jazz's leap forward in the draft, but one name who sticks out to fill that mold is 2023 first-round selection Brice Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh has gradually developed into a more productive and potent spark plug scorer during his three years in Utah, and showcased his array of offensive skills towards the second half of last season while the Jazz were notably shorthanded in their lineup.

But that opportunity in the Jazz's rotation can quickly dwindle with a top-two pick entering the fold, especially for an electric wing scorer like AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson project to be.

Sensabaugh, who enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, still has the tools to find a key reserve role in the Jazz's rotation, but his ceiling for year four does inevitably take a hit as Utah's roster gets further loaded with young talent.

Loser: Ace Bailey

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As with any six-man core, there's inevitably going to be one extremely talented piece of that puzzle who's forced to move down to the second unit in an effort to build the best and most effective starting five.

Last year's fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, upon first glance, appears to be the prime candidate to shift out of the starting lineup if the incoming rookie explodes onto the scene as a day-one starter and game-changer.

George, Markkanen, and Jackson Jr. are all All-Star-caliber guys, and Kessler is an integral part of their defense that has to take a step forward this season. That leaves a debate between Bailey and that second-overall pick to fight for that final spot in the starting five.

It's certainly a good problem for the Jazz to have. But it does set up for some intriguing competition between Bailey and that next name as to who will be the one starting at that wing spot opposite Markkanen by the end of next season.

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