Utah Jazz Need to Consider Brice Sensabaugh Trade This Offseason

The Utah Jazz, as currently constructed, could decide not to make any more moves to their roster before opening night of next season and be ready to shoot for a postseason spot in the West. They're already 15 players deep, and have a talented enough roster to do that.

But there's also a case to be made that the Jazz should look forward to the future before finalizing this roster for opening night, specifically as it relates to Brice Sensabaugh.

And really, there's a chance that the Jazz could look to trade him, simply due to the implications that are in play for his contract.

Why the Jazz Could (and Should) Consider Trading Brice Sensabaugh

It's far from saying that Sensabaugh isn't a talented player, because Sensabaugh is one of the seven to eight best players on the Jazz's roster. And last season, he made a great pitch as to why he should soon be re-signed as a core piece of the team’s future.

Sensabaugh played 75 games for the Jazz last season, where he averaged a career-high 14.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 36.7% from three. He emerged as a quality spark plug for Utah's offense off the bench, and did so at only 22 years old.

But, while a good season for Sensabaugh, he'll be due for a new contract soon. He's entering his fourth season in the league this 2026-27 campaign, and will be a restricted free agent for the 2027 offseason.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn't been anything to indicate that the Jazz aren't interested in keeping Sensabaugh around. But that'll truly be put to the test when he'll be searching for a second contract once next summer rolls around.

The Jazz already have Keyonte George's next contract to consider. He comes from the same draft class as Sensabaugh, and as a result, he'll be due for his second deal either next summer or in the next few weeks if Utah wanted to be proactive.

George's salary will add to the Jazz's bills to pay for Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the next few years, which might put someone like Sensabaugh on the outside looking in when it comes to finding that next deal.

And if they weren't truly interested in paying up on Sensabaugh's next deal, which feels like it'll be approaching close to the $12 to $17 million based on similar players around the market, now would be just the right time to consider a trade for him.

His value as a prospect hasn't been higher than it is now. He’s still a young, 22-year-old who's shown promise that teams would certainly give up a decent asset or two for him, and could prepare the Jazz with someone who's under contract for longer already, or simply just add even more draft capital to their pool of assets.

A trade now might also make sense to capitalize on his high value now, especially before he enters next season where his high-volume scoring numbers will be threatened by other offensive threats like Darryn Peterson, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and their two stars in the frontcourt.

So if the Jazz were interested in opening their checkbooks for Sensabaugh come next offseason, then maybe considering a trade is a bit premature. But if they were trending towards deciding not to, the front office should start to make some calls to teams who might be more willing to do so.

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