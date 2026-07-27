Where Jazz's Darryn Peterson Ranks in Rookie of the Year Odds

The start of the 2026-27 NBA season is still a little less than three months away. So we still have a good amount of time left before we get to see Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson on the floor for a regular season game.

However, that certainly hasn't withheld the oddsmakers in Vegas from sorting out how Peterson might fare in this year's Rookie of the Year race, and how he might stack up when put next to some of the other highly-touted first-year guys and their respective cases as well.

And while Peterson might've been a top two pick in the class, he's not quite a top-two pick when it comes to the favorites to come away with some hardware in this year's group of incoming young talents.

Where Darryn Peterson Lands in Rookie of the Year Odds

According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Peterson actually ranks third in terms of Rookie of the Year odds (+350) around a month after the 2026 NBA Draft unfolded.

And the two names ahead of him actually happen to be two players that were selected below him in this year's draft.

Right above Peterson with the second-highest odds was Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (+330), then was just narrowly behind Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer, who comes in as the favorite amongst the entire field (+300).

As for Washington Wizards forward and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, he falls fourth in the pack (+400), followed by a huge dropoff for the fifth name in the mix.

And really, while Peterson might be deemed as one of, if not the most talented prospect in this year's class, it's easy to determine why he's not quite at the top of the field for Rookie of the Year odds.

That's because of the simple factor surrounding the team that Peterson's on and the role he's expected to have when compared to some of his peers.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peterson joins a Jazz team that appears to be much more equipped to put together wins quickly as opposed to the situation that Boozer and Wilson joined. While Utah could be a Play-In team, the likes of Memphis and Chicago are almost certain to be trending towards the lottery for another season.

And with that in mind, Peterson's situation of pairing with star-level talents like Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Keyonte George tends to take the responsibility off of his shoulders to really be a huge impact player on the offensive end.

Guys like Boozer and Wilson, however, could immediately enter their respective situations and be the number one or number two scoring options their teams can lean on. Those stats may not equate to wins, but they do help their case to come away with Rookie of the Year votes.

Why Peterson Still Has a Chance to Come Out on Top

That doesn't mean Peterson can't gain some Rookie of the Year hype his way, though. Far from it.

If Peterson bursts onto the scene with the ability to be an elite three-level scorer pretty immediately like he's oftentimes been projected to be, and find his way to a heightened role on that side of the ball, while also being an impact player defensively, that'll help out his chances in a big way.

To beat out guys like Wilson and Boozer, that may require Peterson to get closer to that 20 points per game mark, while also helping command the Jazz to winning more games than they've been accustomed to.

It's not impossible, but again, makes sense as to why the other two might be seen to have an easier road to get an award their way over Utah's top pick.

Time will tell how the Rookie of the Year race unfolds between all four of these top-tier prospects for the season ahead. And at the very least, it's clear that the Jazz have someone in Peterson who can have his name in those discussions throughout the next several months, so long as he stays healthy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!