Utah Jazz's Best (and Worst) Case Scenarios for 2026-27 Season

The start of the Utah Jazz's 2026-27 regular season is right around the corner. And for the Jazz in particular, this year is seemingly filled with a whole lot more optimism than what's been seen in recent years.

The roster is young, filled with talent, and hungry to take a big leap in the standings from where they've been accustomed since first starting their rebuild process in 2022.

However, as with any season, there's also a real chance that this season goes a whole lot differently than what the consensus expects. Whether it be injuries, player breakouts, or another unexpected outcome, there's some real variety that could unfold for the regular season ahead.

So with that in mind, now is as good a time as ever to sort through what a "best case scenario" and "worst case scenario" could look like for the Jazz as they traverse through their 2026-27 season:

Best Case Scenario: 46-36, 6th Seed in West

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) and guard Keyonte George (3) celebrate after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jazz are able to get their offense clicking as a top 10 unit around the NBA, as well as see the development of their young players really take off over the course of the season, a top-six seed in the West might still be readily attainable.

Sure, their defense isn't as strong without Walker Kessler manning the middle. And when you look at the top of the Western Conference, there are some heavy hitters for the Jazz to take on: the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets all feel due to claim those top five spots in some order, barring any injury troubles.

But could the Jazz realistically be out teams like the LA Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Portland Trail Blazers for that sixth spot to avoid the Play-In entirely? The sheer talent Utah has around the roster might be able to make it happen.

Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. would need to remain healthy and play to their All-Star potential. Keyonte George needs to take another step further in year four to be a more efficient offensive player, both in terms of his shot-making and turnover numbers. Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson might need to be a bit ahead of schedule in their development path.

Yet, if all of those pieces come together in a true "best-case scenario" for the Jazz, 46 regular season wins in the West could be a realistic ceiling to place on this group––even if they might be one year too early when it comes to making noise in the postseason.

Worst Case Scenario: 32-50, 11th Seed in West

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts after a call for the against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be pretty rough for the Jazz to stomach after an offseason where it seems like all the momentum is heading in the right direction for this season to be a big step forward for the rebuild compared to the last several years.

If 32 wins were to be the case, a mix of brutal turnouts would have to result for this young Jazz roster.

Lauri Markkanen's health would likely be an issue, and that might be the same for a few other rotational players. Not having another defender and glass cleaner next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt could hurt a little more than expected. Maybe the young talent doesn't take a big leap as expected.

And with this result, an 11th seed in the West would also take the Jazz out of the range of Play-In teams that they'd love to be a part of this season. Instead, they'd be right back in the lottery, all without a first-round pick to use as it'd be in the possession of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Is this going to be the expectation for the Jazz this season? Absolutely not. But would it be a true "worst-case scenario" to see just a 10-win jump from last year, where they were actively trying to lose games after the All-Star break? Most definitely.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!