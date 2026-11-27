The Utah Jazz are trending towards getting back a key piece of their starting five here in the very near future.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report before facing the Denver Nuggets, Jusuf Nurkic has been upgraded from out to questionable.

Nurkic has been dealing with a lingering foot injury since the beginning of the preseason, and might now be getting his first chance to suit up for the regular season–– whether that be in this game against the Nuggets, or over the next few days.

But the main idea remains that Nurkic's return is right on the horizon. And that's great news for the Jazz. However, this roster has seen a few changes from the last time we saw the veteran center as a part of the lineup for a regular-season game.

All signs seem to point towards Nurkic finding his way back into the starting five once he's back to 100%, but just how that lineup might look once he's returned might be a little up in the air.

So let's break down our best prediction of how this Jazz starting five might look once Nurkic is back healthy and in the lineup, which could be as soon as Friday night against the Nuggets:

Predicting the Jazz's Starting Five With a Healthy Nurkic

PG: Keyonte George



SG: Darryn Peterson



SF: Josh Green



PF: Ace Bailey



C: Jusuf Nurkic

Now, there are no surprises in the Jazz's backcourt. Each of Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson should be expected to start no matter if Nurkic is in the lineup or not.

And the frontcourt doesn't exactly look as polished as the Jazz will have later down the line this season. That's of course because of the injuries currently taking Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) out of the mix, and will likely keep them out until early to mid-December.

But without both of the Jazz's All-Stars, the best combination of forwards to throw into the starting five has been Josh Green and Ace Bailey; a bit smaller than the usual lineup, yet provides a nice dose of perimeter defense and some offense thanks to Green's shooting ability and Bailey's shot creation.

That setup should look the exact same once Nurkic is back in the fold. And if anything, should look even better than how things have fared with Jaxson Hayes or Mo Bamba leading the way at center. Nurkic offers more upside offensively as a screener and playmaker, while also bringing some increased rebounding ability.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) watches play against the Phoenix Suns from the bench in street clothes during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurkic might not be the same defender as guys like Hayes or Bamba–– who have each averaged over a block per game this season–– but having each as part of the bench unit provides more versatility and depth to lean on in the Jazz's center rotation compared to what's been the case for most of this season.

So when the time comes for Nurkic to find his way back into the mix as a piece of the Jazz's puzzle, expect this to be the setup that Will Hardy rolls with. And hopefully, such a lineup can allow Utah to be better than the 28th-ranked offense in the NBA as they are right now.

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