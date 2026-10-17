Utah Jazz's Tony Bradley Contract Comes With an Interesting Twist

The Utah Jazz finally decided to round out their roster heading into the regular season by signing veteran center Tony Bradley using their final traditional roster spot.

The Jazz have been set with just 14 players on their roster ever since they decided to trade away Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Josh Green.

Many had speculated and guessed as to Utah was going to do with their final spot heading into the new season. And less than a week away from game one of Utah's 82-game slate it turns out they've decided to bring on some more big man depth.

But when looking a little deeper into Bradley's contract with the Jazz, it certainly could have some further implications as to what his long-term future might look like in Salt Lake City.

What Sticks Out From Tony Bradley's Jazz Contract

Bradley was brought into Utah just a few days away from the new season via a waiver pickup from the New York Knicks, which acts a little differently than your typical free agency signing.

Instead of the Jazz simply extending a veteran minimum contract to Bradley themselves, claiming Bradley from waivers less than 48 hours after he was cut from his previous team allows Utah to inherit the contract he was signed to in New York.

In this case, Bradley was signed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Knicks. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Jazz will be tasked with a per day cap hit for whatever stint that Bradley is on the roster.

The Jazz inherit the non guaranteed contract that Bradley signed with New York.



There’s a per day cap hit for being on the roster. https://t.co/jyU6PGs5Gs — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 17, 2026

That aspect of Bradley's deal matters a lot. The Jazz clearly value Bradley as a rosterable piece for their 15-man unit, but without having a fully guaranteed, traditional deal, it gives the front office a whole lot more flexibility to move off of him later down the line this season, if they feel he's no longer a good fit.

So for the start of the regular season, the Jazz will likely retain Bradley as a depth piece on their roster. They probably wouldn't have claimed him off waivers in the first place if they didn't see a role for him in the regular season.

However, once Utah's frontcourt depth gets a little healthier further into the season––particularly with Jusuf Nurkic's foot injury that's kept him out for the past couple of weeks––the front office could steer in a different direction for that final roster spot.

Oct 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Tony Bradley (18) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have some time on their hands before they're forced to make a decision on Bradley's contract for the rest of the season. His deal won't be fully guaranteed unless he remains on the roster once January hits.

However, the implications of his contract will certainly be a factor to keep an eye on in any event that the Jazz need to clear out a spot from their 15-man roster.

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