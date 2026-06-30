What a Jaylen Brown Trade Would Cost the Jazz–– And Why They'd Regret It

The Jaylen Brown trade sweepstakes are heating up, as the Boston Celtics appear to be listening to offers for their five-time All-Star after failing in their efforts to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason.

Brown could be an intriguing fit for several teams, considering he's fresh off a career-best season in Boston in the wake of Jayson Tatum's Achilles recovery, and would be an instantly impactful player for wherever he ends up if he is dealt away from Boston after nine seasons.

"In some cases, the Celtics have asked for at least four first-round picks for Jaylen Brown." @ShamsCharania on a potential Jaylen Brown trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/seGNQWJBBX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2026

One team that's been subtly connected to Brown, simply because of the Boston connections within the front office and coaching staff, has been the Utah Jazz––who have former Celtics execs Danny and Austin Ainge running their basketball operations, and might be a dark horse in the race to push for a deal surrounding the All-NBA talent.

But what would a trade look like for the Jazz if they were in the market to try and land Brown? And even if they were, would pulling the trigger on a deal make sense from their perspective?

Let's break it all down:

What a Jazz Trade for Jaylen Brown Would Look Like

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently laid out a half-dozen trade ideas for Brown that could make sense with the recent reports that the 2024 Finals MVP is being shopped by the Celtics.

One of the suitors mentioned in those trade frameworks was none other than the Jazz, who Vecenie sees as an ideal partner for the Celtics to deal with for a package centering around Lauri Markkanen:

This seems like a fair ask from the Celtics if they were to inquire with the Jazz about a deal. They get a returning centerpiece that matches Brown's salary in Markkanen, a young bench scorer in Sensabaugh, and a couple of draft picks that sweeten the pot.

On the other side of the equation, the Jazz could land a top-15 player in the league in return, a true number one option to lean on for their offense who's still got several years left in his prime, and give their defensive side of the ball a lift with the impact Brown provides on that end as well.

The logic makes some sense for both sides. So maybe the deal shouldn't be totally counted out as a possibility. However, that doesn't mean the Jazz should rush to make a deal like this happen.

In fact, Utah might be better off steering clear of pushing their chips in for a move like this, rather than trying to make a splashy acquisition for the Celtics star.

Why the Jazz Should Hold Off on a Jaylen Brown Deal

While a superstar acquisition like Brown is sure to draw some initial intrigue, especially for a team like the Jazz who have the assets to make it happen, Utah is in no rush to make a swap like this happen.

In reality, the Jazz are in year one of facilitating a competitive, playoff-level roster this year. They've spent time building up their chemistry around the roster, have a great combination of veteran and young talent, and have future flexibility in terms of draft capital to bolster things even further down the road.

2026-27 Utah Jazz:



— Darryn Peterson

— Jaren Jackson Jr

— Lauri Markkanen

— Walker Kessler

— Ace Bailey

— Keyonte George

— Isaiah Collier

— Kyle Filipowski



Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/Y5aO11V11C — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 24, 2026

Nothing about the Jazz's situation screams, "we have to go get Jaylen Brown." They're actually in a polar opposite position. While they're in a solid spot to win next season, their timeline allows them to remain patient, see how this current core shakes out next year, and then potentially re-evaluate for further moves next offseason.

Lauri Markkanen is also a huge part of the equation for the Jazz as well. Brown might be the better player in a vacuum, but Markkanen has remained outwardly committed Utah since they first started their rebuilding process.

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Markkanen's is locked in with Utah for his future until 2029 thanks to the $238 million deal he signed in 2024, is still at the prime of his career, coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign, and has the playstyle and versatility to be an ideal fit in several different variations of this Jazz lineup and roster both now and moving forward.

Unless the deal was one that the Jazz simply couldn't refuse, there's no real incentive for the Jazz to pivot off of Markkanen now. A deal for Brown may provoke some thought in a Utah front office with history in Boston, though still doesn't seem like enough for them to pull the trigger.

All of that being said, Jazz fans probably don't have to worry about a Brown deal being on the way anytime soon this offseason. And in any case that it does come to form, it might not take long for Utah to regret pushing their chips in so soon.

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