Jazz's Walker Kessler Makes History vs. Kings
The Utah Jazz couldn't muster together a winning effort against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, ultimately falling short 101-118. Yet, it wasn't before the team saw some eye-catching play from third-year center Walker Kessler.
During the 34 minutes he was on the floor, Kessler posted an impressive statline of 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals, also shooting a perfect ten-for-ten from the field.
And they aren't just numbers that jump off the page, Kessler's performance vs. Sacramento ranks among elite company throughout NBA history.
Against the Kings, Kessler joined Nikola Jokic as the only player to log 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and zero turnovers while shooting 100% from the field in one game.
The Jazz center was questionable heading into the contest with an illness and ended up missing Utah's previous bout vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. But, in the hours leading up to tip-off, Kessler was cleared and clearly didn't miss a beat from his current pace this season.
Kessler has continued to make his mark during his third year as a pro. After an up-and-down second campaign, the Jazz big man has responded strongly in the season following to post career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, also finding his way to a league-best 72.0% field goal percentage.
And now, Kessler has an entry in the record books next to a three-time league MVP –– perhaps being a good sign for what soon lies ahead in his career.
Kessler will have some extensive opportunity ahead of him during the Jazz's final 20-plus games, and if this showing proves anything, he won't be showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.
