Utah Jazz's Win Streak Snapped in Humbling Blowout vs. Knicks

It was an ugly night for the Utah Jazz in the second leg of their back-to-back on the road in the Big Apple, dropping in blowout fashion to the New York Knicks, 112-146 for their 14th loss on the year.

After the Jazz were riding into this one on a high note with a two-game win streak, their first win streak of the season thus far, from the night before from a win over the Brooklyn Nets, the script was flipped early in Madison Square Garden that took this one out of reach as early as the fourth quarter.

Jazz Embarrased By Knicks in MSG

Dec 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York started the game off on a shocking 23-0 run on the Jazz in the first quarter that left Utah scoreless until the five-minute mark, which piled together for a brutal 13-41 hole at the end of the period that they couldn't manage to climb out of, even winning two of the three quarters for the rest of the way.

The Jazz had no scorer over 20 points on the night, led by the efforts of Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen with 18 a piece, each of them still winding up with tied for a team-worst -33 plus-minus.

Ace Bailey, the Jazz's fifth-overall pick, actually turned out to get the most playing time on the night for Utah, collecting 34 minutes to put together 13 points and five rebounds for himself.

On the Knicks' side, Jalen Bruson was the one with the hot-hand amid the Knicks' seven scorers in double-figures, who logged an impressive 33 points in 31 minutes, combined with two rebounds and four assists

Miles McBride also emerged as a pleasant surprise for the Knicks off the bench, who was second on their roster in scoring with 22, lighting up seven three-pointers in the process. OG Anunoby, in his first game back in over two weeks, was one of those double-digit scorers, posting 11 in the 23 minutes on the floor.

The Jazz will get a day's rest before getting back into the action again, but it won't get much easier with their next matchup being against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Delta Center, who have lost just a single game through the first six weeks of the regular season.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!