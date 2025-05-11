Jimmy Butler Gives Blunt Quote for Warriors’ Game 4 Plan vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night without star Stephen Curry as he is sidelined for a couple games (at least) due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain he suffered in Game 1.
So, of course after the game, the questions for Warriors players regarded the fact that Curry was absent on the floor. What will the Warriors do moving forward without Curry for Game 4, for example?
Jimmy Butler—who posted 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Saturday—had a blunt response when asked about playing without Curry. To him, the team needs to focus on winning right now or it won't matter if Curry returns if the Warriors get eliminated before he can.
"It's always get a win. If we don't win, we damn sure don't have to worry about getting Steph back this year," Butler said. "We gotta put our big boy pants on and go out there and compete at a high level and get this one on Monday, and then we can worry about the next one after that."
That's one way to motivate his teammates.
Coach Steve Kerr sounded confident in the Warriors' ability to continue adjusting without Curry on the court. It sounds like Golden State needs to focus on the current strengths they have on the team while attempting to even the series 2-2 on Monday night.
It's unknown when Curry will officially return, but the earliest he could is for Game 6, if the series gets there.