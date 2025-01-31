New Western Conference Team Enters Jimmy Butler Trade Sweepstakes
A new team has entered the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
Jake Fischer and Mark Stein of The Stein Line reported Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans have reached out to the Miami Heat about trading for the disgruntled star.
Per The Stein Line, the Pelicans' potential offer would be built around Brandon Ingram's expiring contract. Other teams reportedly added Ingram to various trade proposals for Butler, so New Orleans opted to approach Miami itself about a potential blockbuster deal involving the two players.
The 27-year-old Ingram is making $36 million this season and will hit free agency this summer.
Butler is currently serving his third team-issued suspension since first voicing his displeasure with Miami back in early January. The Heat suspended him indefinitely on Monday as they look to move him before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Butler reportedly would prefer a trade to the Phoenix Suns, but that move appears difficult to pull off due to Bradley Beal's rare no-trade clause. Getting traded from the 23–23 Heat to the 12–36 Pelicans would probably not be Butler's first pick, but the disgruntled star is running out of options as the trade deadline quickly approaches.