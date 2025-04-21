JJ Redick Shares What Lesson He Took From Lakers' Blowout Game 1 Loss to Timberwolves
"Ugly" is an understated word to describe the Los Angeles Lakers' performance in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Falling on their face after taking a 28–21 lead to end the first quarter, the Lakers lost 117–95 despite getting 37 points from guard Luka Doncic and holding Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards to 22 points himself. It was one of two Game 1 seeding upsets in the first round, and it painted Los Angeles coach JJ Redick's playoff inexperience in a harsh light.
On Monday, Redick singled out what he felt hampered the Lakers in Game 1—and how he's already taking steps to correct it.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Redick told reporters that Los Angeles should have scrimmaged more leading up to the game. The coach said the Lakers had, in McMenamin's words, "their best practice in months" Monday.
Game 2 is Tuesday, with Los Angeles looking to avoid a 2–0 hole as it heads back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.