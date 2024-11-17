SI

Joe Mazzulla Gives Humorous Reason For Liking New Celtics Uniforms

Mazzulla continues to do Mazzulla things.

Mike Kadlick

Mazzulla has the Celtics at 11-3 to start the 2024 season.
Mazzulla has the Celtics at 11-3 to start the 2024 season.
The Boston Celtics debuted their 2024-25 City Editions jerseys on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The set—a black base with lime green lettering and accents—has sparked some controversy amongst fans of the team.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the new uniforms prior to Saturday's contest and in typical Mazzulla fashion, was vague with his answer.

"Yeah, they're nice."

He was then asked what he likes about them.

"They say Celtics on them."

Whether you like the uniforms or not, you can't argue their success rate. The Celtics are 1-0 while sporting them this season after taking down the Toronto Raptors 126-123. Forward Jayson Tatum, who scored 24 points on the evening, hit a game-winning three-pointer over guard Ochai Agbaji as time expired in overtime.

Boston is back in action on Tuesday night against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in their second NBA Cup group play contest of the season.

