Joel Embiid Exits 76ers' Loss to Pacers Early Due to Sinus Fracture
Joel Embiid suffered another setback Friday night during the Philadelphia 76ers' 121–107 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center.
Playing in just his sixth game all year, Embiid was hit hard on the side of his face by Pacers guard Benedict Mathurin while the two players battled for a rebound late in the closing seconds of the first half. Embiid stayed on the floor after the collision and was treated by medical staff. He did not return to the game.
A few hours later, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Embiid sustained a sinus fracture on the collision. He will be reevaluated by the 76ers this weekend.
It's another tough break for Embiid, who missed the first nine games of the year due to ongoing issues in his left knee and a three-game suspension for shoving a reporter. He made his season debut Nov. 11 and played four of the next five games before missing Philadelphia's next seven contests due to more swelling in his knee.
Embiid returned to the floor Sunday and scored 31 points in Philadelphia's win over the Chicago Bulls. He tallied 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting against the Pacers on Friday night before leaving due to the sinus fracture.
Philadelphia, which dropped to 7–16 with its latest loss, will visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday night.