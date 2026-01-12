Jonathan Kuminga Trade: Latest Updates on Warriors’ Search for a Deal
The Warriors are still looking to move Jonathan Kuminga, but finding the right trade partner is proving elusive.
Golden State signed the 23-year-old wing to a two-year, $46.8 million contract extension before the season, but the team has been attempting to use him as a trade piece since the summer. The deal is very tradable and has a team option for the second season. Unfortunately, Kuminga has not performed up to his capabilities his season; he has played 10 total minutes since Dec. 6 and has been benched for the Warriors’ last 12 games.
The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported the latest on the Warriors’ attempts to move him.
The Kings have been a possible trade partner since the summer, but the two sides still can’t come together:
The Kings' offseason sign-and-trade offers for Kuminga centered around Malik Monk's outgoing salary, league sources say, with Golden State resistant then and now to taking on Monk's contract, which stretches out to 2027-28 thanks to a $21 million player option Monk holds for that season.
The Suns were once considered a suitor but are reportedly no longer interested, while the Wizards just gave up a chunk of trade capital to land Trae Young and appear to be out of the mix. The Mavericks are a potential fit, but Golden State wanted Anthony Davis in return, and he’s currently out indefinitely with ligament damage in his hand. The Bulls are also in the mix as well, but there are complications there too.
Fischer finally mentioned the Lakers, who are desperate to find a three-and-D wing and have “continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation.” Still, it’s unclear what they could offer the Warriors in return that would get a deal done.
Fischer’s report essentially confirms that Golden State wants to move Kuminga, but doesn’t have an easy path or a good fit to do so.
Jonathan Kuminga: By the numbers
The 2025-26 campaign is Kuminga’s fifth in the NBA. He has played in 18 of Golden State’s 40 games this season, and is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, in 24.8 minutes per game. He’s hitting 43.1% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from three-point range.
Kuminga’s numbers have dropped significantly from his peak during the 2023-24 season. That year, in 74 games, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 26.4 minutes per game, while hitting 52.9% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc. He slipped to 15.1 points per game last season but has dropped off a cliff this season.
The Warriors selected Kuminga with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft after he played a season with G League Ignite. He has yet to develop into the dominant wing Golden State was picturing, but there is plenty of potential there, which makes him attractive to other teams.
We’ll see if the Warriors can find a trade by the deadline on Feb. 5.