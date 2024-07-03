Kemba Walker Returns to Hornets in Coaching Role After NBA Retirement
Kemba Walker announced his retirement from professional basketball Tuesday following a 12-year career in the NBA and one year overseas.
On Wednesday, he made his return to the NBA.
Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star, is set to join the Charlotte Hornets as a member of new head coach Charles Lee's coaching staff, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Walker will return to the Hornets as a player enhancement coach, reuniting with the franchise that selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft. During his playing days, Walker spent eight seasons in Charlotte as a member of both the Bobcats and Hornets. A franchise great, he made three All-Star appearances during his time with the organization, featuring in 605 games.
In addition to Charlotte, Walker played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. He averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and shot at a 36% clip from three-point range throughout his career.
The Hornets parted ways with Sean Clifford after a 21–61 campaign in 2023-24, and Lee has quickly moved to fill out his new coaching staff. The addition of Walker will certainly be one that's appreciated by the fan base as the franchise looks to continue its rebuild. Walker is no stranger to a rebuilding situation in Charlotte, having had been a member of the 2011-12 Bobcats team that won just seven games during the shortened 66-game season.