Kendrick Perkins Roasted for Burying Knicks With Brutal Tweet Before Game 3 Rally
The New York Knicks looked like they were going to get run out of the gym Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals before they turned things around and got 106-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers after trailing by 20 points at one point. The series is now 2-1 heading into Tuesday night's Game 4 and New York is right back in it.
Not everyone believed the Knicks could turn things around in Game 3, especially since they lost the first two games of the series at home and then came out flat on the road in front of an arena full of Pacers fans who were ready to celebrate a 3-0 lead.
Charles Barkley torched the Knicks at halftime, saying the game was over and they had no chance of coming back. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins also crushed the Knicks, tweeting: "Brunson and Kat going out weak. Both are in their feelings for whatever reason and it’s embarrassing to watch. The careless turnovers, bad body language, horrible leadership and most importantly getting PUNKED!!!"
Well, Towns (24 points) and Brunson (23 points) were able to turn things around and lead the Knicks to a win, which led to Perkins tweeting this:
Fans didn't forget that first tweet:
Game 4 is Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.