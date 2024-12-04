Kevin Durant Made Victor Wembanyama Look Silly With Sweet Move
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant relished the opportunity to face second-year San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday night, and Durant and the Suns came through with a 104-93 win.
Nearing the midway point in the second quarter, Durant caught the ball on the wing with Wembanyama defending him. Durant faked to his left twice, including once where it looked like he was pulling up for a jump shot, before putting Wembanyama on skates and crossing back over to his right for an easy blow by for a layup.
The hesitation move put Wembanyama in a bind, and helped Durant get one of his easiest baskets of the night.
NBA fans were impressed by Durant's highlight play.
Unfortunately for Durant, he would leave shortly after this play with an ankle injury and would not return. He finished with 13 points in 16 minutes in the victory. Devin Booker led all scorers with 29 points for the Suns.
Phoenix will be back in action on Thursday in New Orleans, and it remains to be seen if Durant will suit up and play.