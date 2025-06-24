Kevin Durant Takes Shot at NBA Reporter for 'Tired' Warriors Narrative After Trade
Kevin Durant is on the move again.
The 15-time All-Star was traded by the Phoenix Suns over the weekend to the Houston Rockets. It will be the fifth team Durant has suited up for in his career. For a while, though, it seemed like he may don a familiar uniform as rumors swirled around the NBA trade deadline that a reunion with the Golden State Warriors was in the works. As we now know that went nowhere; the Dubs chose to pursue Jimmy Butler instead, Durant stayed put, and reports later emerged he was the one to shoot down trade talks with Golden State.
That narrative has resurfaced with Durant's trade to Houston. In a recent article for The Ringer NBA reporter Logan Murdock reported one of the reasons Durant nixed a possible Warriors trade was because of issues with head coach Steve Kerr.
"Durant’s exit from the Bay Area arguably had more to do with his issues with Steve Kerr than any shouting match with Green," Murdock wrote. "Durant repeatedly complained both publicly and privately about Kerr’s offensive principles during his final season with the Warriors, and he continued to do so even after he left for Brooklyn. The two have since reconciled, but league sources identify Kerr as among the reasons Durant opted not to return to Golden State at the trade deadline."
This nugget made its way back to KD and the eminently-online superstar responded on social media, strongly pushing back against the report and accusing Murdock of trying to "revive his career."
"We still on this???" Durant wrote on his X account. "Obvious opportunity for Logan Murdock to gain even more attention and try too revive his career by using my name and the Warriors. The audience is SICK AND TIRED of the same bullshit narrative. Be better my man"
For his part, Murdock responded with a gif of Durant.
Another clash between Durant and the media.