Kings to Give Interim Coach Doug Christie Full-Time Job

Sacramento is reportedly keeping a franchise great around.

Patrick Andres

Doug Christie points during the Kings' game against the Bucks.
Doug Christie points during the Kings' game against the Bucks. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
After watching him at work for 51 games, the Sacramento Kings appear eager to keep interim coach Doug Christie around.

The Kings are hiring Christie as their permanent head coach on a multi-year contract, according to a Tuesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Christie, 54, took over as Sacramento's interim boss on Dec. 27 after the team dismissed veteran coach Mike Brown.

Christie's reported hiring constitutes a sort of homecoming, as the longtime NBA swingman played four of his five best years by win shares for the Kings. He garnered All-Defensive team acclaim every season from 2001 to '04 before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2005.

Sacramento is 27–24 under Christie thus far. The team lost to the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA play-in tournament elimination game, and hasn't made the playoff since its apparent breakthrough in 2023.

Christie was an assistant on that team—a title he had held since the 2021–22 season.

