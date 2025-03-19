SI

Kings Star Domantas Sabonis to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain Amid Playoff Push

Sabonis will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Mike McDaniel

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis will miss at least 10 days with an ankle sprain.
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis will miss at least 10 days with an ankle sprain. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings will be without star forward Domantas Sabonis for at least the next 10 days with a right ankle sprain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Kings, who are 34-33 and in ninth-place in the Western Conference, are 3-6 this season without Sabonis. He had just returned to the lineup a week ago after missing six straight games.

The injury to Sabonis comes at a brutal time for Sacramento, as the franchise is fighting for its playoff life. With 15 games remaining, the Kings are only three games ahead of the 11-seed Phoenix Suns, and just two games clear of the 10-seed Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot in the West.

Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points and a league-leading 13.9 rebounds per game this season for the Kings.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA