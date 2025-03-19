Kings Star Domantas Sabonis to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain Amid Playoff Push
The Sacramento Kings will be without star forward Domantas Sabonis for at least the next 10 days with a right ankle sprain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Kings, who are 34-33 and in ninth-place in the Western Conference, are 3-6 this season without Sabonis. He had just returned to the lineup a week ago after missing six straight games.
The injury to Sabonis comes at a brutal time for Sacramento, as the franchise is fighting for its playoff life. With 15 games remaining, the Kings are only three games ahead of the 11-seed Phoenix Suns, and just two games clear of the 10-seed Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot in the West.
Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points and a league-leading 13.9 rebounds per game this season for the Kings.