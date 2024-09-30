Report: Kings GM Monte McNair Seeks Top-5 Ranking in Offensive Pace
Monte McNair says the Sacramento Kings are emphasizing playing fast this year, according to ABC10’s Matt George.
"Monte McNair says the Kings want to be top-5 in offensive pace minimum this season. They want to play fast," McNair wrote on X.
According to NBA.com, the Kings finished last year with a Pace of 99.47, good for 14th-highest in the league. That was a slight decrease from the season prior, but the Kings haven’t been in the top 5 in Pace since the 2018-19 season.
Here's a look at the past six seasons.
- 2023-24: 99.47 (14th)
- 2022-23: 100.99 (12th)
- 2021-22: 100.1 (9th)
- 2020-21: 100.71 (9th)
- 2019-20: 99.6 (19th)
- 2018-19: 103.88 (3rd)
Since the final Dave Joerger year, the Kings have dipped in Pace to where they sit now as an average-paced team. In years past, Pace led the Kings' training camp conversation but had recently shifted to a focus on defense.
This year, it appears the emphasis is back on playing fast, which should be a strong suit of this roster. Led by De’Aaron Fox, the Kings have the roster to play fast.
Domantas Sabonis led the league in rebounds with 13.7 per game and has the unique ability to grab the ball and start a fast break. He also has plentiful options to outlet to on the break between Fox, Malik Monk, and DeMar DeRozan.
The change may be the largest for DeRozan. Last season the Chicago Bulls were 28th with a pace of 96.94. DeRozan is one of the most athletic players in the league, and I have no doubt he can and will get going in the open court.
The Kings should be expected to get up a ton of threes in transition this year. Last season, the Kings were second in the league, with 5.8 three-point attempts very early (22-18 seconds left on the shot clock) and they ranked first in early attempt s with 8.1 (18-15 seconds).
Those early looks from beyond the arc paid huge dividends. Sacramento shot 53.7 percent on its very early looks and 47.3 percent on its early attempts.
While the Kings were at the top of the league in attempts last season, increasing the volume even more could get them back to the top five in pace.
