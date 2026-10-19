2 Trade Targets Emerge for the Kings as Potential Ben Simmons Replacement

The Sacramento Kings will have to play the 2026-27 season without former first-overall pick Ben Simmons, as the anticipation of his NBA comeback was quickly shut down when he tore his Achilles tendon at practice on Sunday.

Simmons was expected to be the Kings' solution for a few different weaknesses, especially on the defensive end, and also to erase the prior doubts about a lack of backup ball-handling. Granted, Simmons was on track to be more of a starting point forward for the Kings than a backup point guard, but it still creates a new weakness on the roster.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the Kings "are considering point guard reinforcements" after losing Simmons to a season-ending injury, mentioning Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., while co-insider Marc Stein notes another name to monitor: Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr.

The Kings are considering point guard reinforcements, sources say, after the sudden loss of Ben Simmons to a season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Sunday. https://t.co/F6yxXwhDb0 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 19, 2026

"The Grizzlies are actively trying to find a new home via trade for Walter Clayton Jr. before today's 5 PM ET roster cutdown deadline, league sources tell Jake Fischer and me, with Sacramento emerging as a possible destination," Stein reported.

Fischer even noted that the Kings have already "called" the Bucks about acquiring Porter Jr. ahead of Monday's deadline.

The Grizzlies and Bucks have until 2 p.m. PT on Monday to find a new home for their young guards, so if a trade is to happen, expect something soon.

Take a chance on Walter Clayton Jr.?

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Grizzlies are likely preparing to waive Clayton to meet the NBA's 15-player maximum, that does not mean the 23-year-old point guard is a bad player by any means. In fact, this would be a great addition for Sacramento.

Clayton was the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. As a rookie, splitting time between the Utah Jazz and Grizzlies, he showcased what he is capable of. He averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 20.4 minutes per game, shooting 38.4% from the field, 30.7% from three-point range, and 90.1% from the free-throw line.

If the Kings want a young backup to potentially have for the long term, Clayton is a great answer. Similar to Darius Acuff Jr., he was an absolute stud in college, but he might just need some time in the NBA to reach similar levels.

Clayton is also still on his rookie contract, owed just $4.2 million this season before a $4.4 million team option in 2027-28 and a $6.7 million team option the next.

A more proven veteran in Kevin Porter Jr.

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Kings want a safer option at backup point guard, Porter Jr. is a surefire option. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive season with the Bucks, averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.2% from deep, but injuries ultimately cut his year short.

Porter Jr. has been a productive point guard for years, even through some ups and downs, and undoubtedly has the talent to make a difference for the Kings if they go this route.

Porter Jr. at least has the tools to be a productive defender at times, showcasing a potential all-around impact to go along with his scoring and ball-handling. Still, taking an upside swing on Clayton could prove worth it, rather than taking the safe bet with Porter. The current Bucks guard is owed $5.4 million this season in the last year of his contract, making this a much more short-term answer.

The Kings cannot go wrong with either option, depending on whether they want more youth or experience. It will be interesting to see what the Kings do to save themselves from Simmons' season-ending injury.

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